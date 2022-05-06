Why did Dani Coco quit Ex on the Beach? Fans blame David Barta

Ex on the Beach fans saw another contestant quit the show mid-season after the sudden exit of two exes on the previous episode. Dani Coco was heartbroken after he saw David Barta interacting with Kyra Green.

Over the past several weeks on Ex on the Beach, Dani Coco and David Barta bonded with each other until the arrival of Kyra Green. Although Dani had given David permission to pursue anyone on the show, she was definitely hurt by his actions and was even seen crying last week.

After seeing both of them go on a date and talk about their future together, Dani felt that she deserved better and quit the show. She said that she did not need a man like David.

Fans slammed David for jumping around when it came to relationships, and even Kyra wondered what would happen if another ex came on the show.

They blamed him for Dani quitting the show without saying goodbye to anyone and felt that she deserved much better.

Alana @Alana28191162 Dani is way too good of a girl for David to be playing with her #exonthebeach Dani is way too good of a girl for David to be playing with her #exonthebeach https://t.co/D8LsqHsPKX

Ex on the Beach fans blame David for Dani quitting the show

Tonight on Ex on the Beach, David told Dani that he wished he had handled things differently but stated that he was attracted to Kyra. He said in a confessional:

"I can't stop thinking about her [Kyra]."

When David went on a date with Kyra, Dani was asked to go to the Shack of Secrets and watch the date on TV. She heard David tell Kyra that it was an ideal date and also saw him kiss her. She was furious upon seeing this and decided that she deserved better. She said:

"I am done after this. I am done with this. I am going to find myself ."

Dani left the show right after the Shack of Secrets. David seemed unperturbed about Dani leaving the villa and said in a confessional that he saw it as a green light for him to bond with Kyra.

Fans were very upset with his behavior and blamed David for Dani quitting the show. Here's how they reacted to the situation:

🏆Wow Someone Actually🏆 @Wooper100 #ExOnTheBeach David really didn’t care. I believe Kyra was more upset than him. David really didn’t care. I believe Kyra was more upset than him. 😂 #ExOnTheBeach

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 This show has just been torturing poor Dani the past couple episodes!! Just pushing David and Kyra in her face!! Stay strong Dani, better things are gonna come your way!! #exonthebeach This show has just been torturing poor Dani the past couple episodes!! Just pushing David and Kyra in her face!! Stay strong Dani, better things are gonna come your way!! #exonthebeach

Joker Enthusiast @SavageGamer400 It's ok Dani you deserve better you don't need this kinda trash in your life #ExOnTheBeach It's ok Dani you deserve better you don't need this kinda trash in your life #ExOnTheBeach

baby kingston aunty 💙 @Melly__Mel15 🏽 🏽. Hope u find a good man cus that is not him. FACTS DANI🏽. Hope u find a good man cus that is not him. #ExOnTheBeach FACTS DANI 👏🏽👏🏽. Hope u find a good man cus that is not him. #ExOnTheBeach

introvert @partyrockspice david didnt have to say it like that #exonthebeach david didnt have to say it like that #exonthebeach https://t.co/1d4X3Wzz97

What happened on Ex on the Beach tonight?

Last week on Ex on the Beach, fans saw contestants Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao and Jamar Lee leave the show mid-season. The players also welcomed two new exes on the show, Nicole Amelia and Elias Abreu.

Nicole arrived as Ray Gantt's ex-girlfriend, and Elias stated that he wanted to rekindle his friendship with Ranin Karim. Arisce Wanzer spent quality time with her ex Mike.

Ricky, Derynn, and Kat

Tonight on the show, another ex, Kat Dunn, entered the villa as Ricky Rogers' ex-girlfriend. She revealed that they had a lot of chemistry, but Ricky got involved with other people, and the two broke up.

Ricky confessed that the two had dated when he was in an open relationship with his ex, Derynn Paige. Da'Vonne told viewers that she was in the Big Brother competition with Kat, and she would take what she wanted. Earlier on the show, fans saw Ricky reconnect with his ex Derynn, and the two got intimate soon after.

Derynn felt betrayed by Kat's arrival as she believed that his relationship with Kat was not serious.

Nicole, Bryce, and Ray

Nicole spent a lot of time with Bryce, who flirted with her. Nicole confessed that she was a hopeless romantic and wanted a strong connection with someone. Bryce also said:

"I see something down the line with her [Nicole]."

He gave Nicole a lap dance, which she did not like. She told him that it was too much for her and wanted to take things slow. Ray was very happy that his best friend Nicole was developing a bond with someone.

Bryce took Nicole out on a date, and the two went paragliding.

Kyra and David

Kyra and David danced together at the party tonight. Kyra told David that she was afraid of another ex coming on the show and was unsure about their newly formed bond. Kyra's ex Emily will be seen on the next episode of the show.

Elias and Ranin

Elias and Ranin spent some good time together. Elias confessed that he had wanted to be with her for a long time. Ranin also told the viewers that no matter what happens between them, she will always consider him to be family.

New episodes of Ex on the Beach are released every Thursday on MTV at 8.00 pm.

