Why are fans happy after Ex on the Beach’s Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao and Jamar Lee quit the show?

Episode 5 of Ex on the Beach Season 5 aired tonight on MTV. The episode featured not one but two contestants leaving the show, Minh-Ly and Jamar. Fans were elated that both of them were leaving as they found the pair annoying and that Jamar was lying to both Mynh-Ly and his ex Da'Vonne.

Ex on the Beach Fans had earlier slammed Jamar for lying about Minh-Ly's visit to Da' Vonne. He had also lied to her about not being intimate with Minh-Ly. Minh-Ly tried to be sweet to Da'Vonne but fans felt that she was lying and it was all for attention.

Some contestants, like Da'Vonne, felt that their relationship was toxic as they would be flirting with each other and fighting with each other the very next minute.

So, fans were not too sad for them to leave the show.

Ex on the Beach features some exes who try to woo back their ex-lovers, now singles, on a beach vacation.

Why did Minh-Ly and Jamar quit Ex on the Beach and how did fans react?

Tonight's episode of Ex on the Beach was filled with high voltage drama, as fans saw not one but two contestants leave the show. On tonight's Table of Truth, Minh-Ly accused Jamar of being emotionally immature. Jamar asked her to stop worrying about his life choices.

He also accused Minh-Ly of not taking care of him when he was depressed and couldn't find a job. With tensions rising, Da'Vonne also accused Jamar of lacking honesty, loyalty and respect. Jamar understood Da'Vonne's feelings and said that she gave up too quickly on them.

Meanwhile, Minh-Ly stopped them and announced that she was leaving the show. Later on, Jamar felt that he too had nothing left in the show with no connections and went home.While Minh-Ly felt that she was not being understood well on the Table of Truth, Jamar left the show because he was not able to keep up with both of his exes.

On the Table of Truth, Minh-Ly tried to stop Da'Vonne from talking to Jamar but was met with a rude response,

"I am the upgrade."

Fans were not too upset by the two leaving and felt that they were negative characters on the show.

Iciss @IcissJohnson Now we all know jamar left because ly left. But do we care. Nope! #exonthebeach Now we all know jamar left because ly left. But do we care. Nope!#exonthebeach

princessLâśhâÿ @Diamond60561515 see yahhhhh Yes Jamar is leaving yasssss byeeeeeeee thesee yahhhhh #ExOnTheBeach Yes Jamar is leaving yasssss byeeeeeeee the 🚪 see yahhhhh #ExOnTheBeach

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 What are the odds that Jamar and Minh-Ly are gonna get back together after leaving the show. Da'Vonne seriously dodged a bullet!! Talk about toxic!! #exonthebeach What are the odds that Jamar and Minh-Ly are gonna get back together after leaving the show. Da'Vonne seriously dodged a bullet!! Talk about toxic!! #exonthebeach

ʚsebasɞ @realitysebas not even jamar believing minh-ly when she says she's done with him is she not embarrassed #ExOnTheBeach not even jamar believing minh-ly when she says she's done with him is she not embarrassed #ExOnTheBeach

Alana @Alana28191162 Jamar and Minh-Ly going home ain’t that a miracle no more toxicity #exonthebeach Jamar and Minh-Ly going home ain’t that a miracle no more toxicity #exonthebeach https://t.co/Wkb9C0NMij

Alana @Alana28191162 MINH-LY FINALLY WENT HOME NOW LETS GET JAMAR GONE #exonthebeach MINH-LY FINALLY WENT HOME NOW LETS GET JAMAR GONE #exonthebeach https://t.co/NU25Uk74dO

What happened on Ex on the Beach tonight?

Tonight's episode of Ex on the Beach started with Ray, Ranin and Mike waiting on the beach for the arrival of new exes. Two new exes entered the show: Nicole Amelia and Elias Abreu.

Elias Abreu revealed that he wanted to regain the friendship he had with his ex-wife, Ranin Karim. Da'vonne felt that Ranin still cared about Elias. Ranin accused Elias of not caring for her when she was in a tough situation.

On the Table of Truth tonight, Elias told Ranin,

"I want you to be in my life."

Meanwhile, Ray Gantt refused to accept Nicole Amelia as his girlfriend and said that they just went out for ice-cream once, which he paid for. Nicole stated that he was lying and said,

"You said you really like me, I am in pain, I was really hurt."

On the Table of Truth, Nicole said that there was a miscommunication between them but Ray refused to listen to her.

Kyra Green accepted David Barta's flirtatious advances and the two went on a cute little roof date. Kyra revealed that he was interested in David because of his pansexuality, as she too was gender fluid.

She stated that she wanted to take it slow since none of her exes could show up on the beach and she wanted to keep her options open. Ranin felt that David was behaving like a dog, jumping around from one girl to another.

Dani was upset with his behavior and started to cry. On the Table of Truth, she confessed that his actions made her sad. She said,

"This is a perfect reflection of how you treated me in our relationship."

Arisce said that she couldn't run away from Mike and the two made up after last week's Table of Truth expose on Ex on the Beach. Mike also confessed that he cared for her and she was his best friend.

New episodes of Ex on the Beach roll out every Thursday on MTV at 8.00 pm. Viewers can also watch the show on Philo TV or Fubo TV.

Edited by Somava