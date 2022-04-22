"Poor Arisce!": Ex on the Beach fans support Arisce Wanzer after Mike Mulderrig's true feelings were revealed

MTV's Ex on the Beach aired the fourth episode of Season 5 tonight. The episode, titled Wait That’s Not an Ex, featured David Barta ignoring Dani Coco and also showed Ricky Rogers surprising his ex, Derynn Paige.

Tonight, Ex on the Beach was filled with drama as viewers learned a horrible truth regarding Mike Mulderrig's thoughts on his relationship with Arisce Wanzer.

Following the concept of previous seasons, Ex on the Beach Season 5 follows some singles and their exes as they go on a beach vacation together and try to give their love another chance. Through a series of tasks, they try to connect with each other and rekindle their love.

Ex on the Beach fans react as Mike's true feelings about his relationship with Arisce Wanzer get revealed

Tonight on the show, the Shack of Secrets revealed Mike's true feelings about his ex Arisce. After showing a cute preview of their relationship on the show, the episode cut to some clips of him talking to the other contestants about his time with Arisce.

The clips included him saying that he was bored of being with Arisce, and the fact that he thought that they couldn't just couple up in a show like this.

Arisce was mad about a clip in which Mike says that he wishes he didn't tell her that he loved her. Arisce also felt betrayed when she saw a clip of Mike flirting with and kissing David.

Mike tried to defend himself by saying that he was sorry about what happened and that he now wanted them to be together. However, Arisce didn't listen to him and asked if he wanted to sleep with David.

KB @KEB_20 #ExOnTheBeach Yeah there's no saving Mike no Yeah there's no saving Mike no😭 #ExOnTheBeach

Anthony @anthony_gummy Justice for Dani and Arisce who’s exes did them dirty for a new person #ExOntheBeach Justice for Dani and Arisce who’s exes did them dirty for a new person #ExOntheBeach

What happened on Ex on the Beach tonight?

Tonight, three new singles arrived on the show. Kyra Green (a participant on Love Island), Nicole Amelia (Ray Gantt's best friend), and Bryce Hirschberg (a contestant on Too Hot to Handle).

Ricky Rogers tried to convince his ex, Derynn Paige, to be in a relationship with him. He even made Italian food for her as a surprise. She said:

"This is a solid 9.5."

Later, Derynn and Ricky were seen getting intimate.

Arisce and Mike went on a date before the Shack of Secrets revelation. Mike called her out for being "bland" and "emotionless." He also felt that she was not showcasing her true self. Mike told her:

"You cannot be so perfect all the time."

Bryce flirted with Kyra. David Barta was also seen flirting with Kyra and even asked her if she was good at kissing. Dani Coco felt that he was pulling back from her and was seen crying.

Fans can watch new episodes of Ex on the Beach on Thursdays on MTV at 8.00 pm. Viewers can also catch up with the show on Philo TV or Fubo TV.

