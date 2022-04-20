The Real World Homecoming: How old are the 7 housemates returning to the MTV show?

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans is bringing the former roommates from The Real World: New Orleans together after 21 years to “deal with the unfinished business” and “finally move forward”.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will see Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Kelley Wolf, David "Tokyo" Broom, Danny Roberts, Julie Stoffer and Matt Smith moving back together into the iconic Belfort Mansion where they lived previously.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will premiere on April 20, 2022, on Paramount +.

All about the cast of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

All the roommates are returning to live under the same roof again, to resolve their differences and pick up from where they left off, as a lot has changed in the last two decades.

Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray from The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Image via MTV)

Born on October 27, 1977, Jamie Murray is now 44 years old. The winner of the Extreme Challenge, Battle of the Sexes, and The Gauntlet 2, attracted everyone’s attention due to his laidback attitude and personality. He grew up on Chicago's privileged North Shore.

Web-based entrepreneur Murray now lives in San Francisco and runs an extreme sports and clothing website, soulgear.com. He is also a motivational speaker.

Melissa Beck

The 45-year-old Melissa Beck was born on February 12, 1977. She joined the MTV show as a party girl who was always the center of attention. But her emotional drama and antics did not go well with other housemates.

Her behavior caused a lot of tension between her and her friend David Broom. She too competed in The Challenge: Battle of the Sexes and continued working on TV. She was featured on the Oxygen Network's all-girl comedy show, Girls Behaving Badly.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith from The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Image via MTV)

Born in 1979, Matt Smith is roughly 43 years old and currently lives in Phoenix. The Gauntlet contestant was famously known for his fashion sense on the show. While on the show, Smith attended Georgia Tech with a major in web design.

A devoted Catholic, he travels around the country as the national spokesman for the Catholic youth organization, Lifeteen, and is still involved with his website supa-fly.com. According to his Instagram profile, he likes "building things, gardening, and going to church. I have a big fam."

Danny Roberts

The 44-year-old Danny Roberts hails from Rockmart, Georgia. The winner of Battle of the Seasons (2002) was born on July 19, 1977. During the show, Roberts revealed himself to be the only gay member of the household.

Post the show, Roberts has appeared in ad campaigns for a variety of national magazines and guest starred in the season premiere of Dawson's Creek. Robert is now “Naiya's dad” and an “LGBTQ+ advocate” as per his Instagram bio.

Julie Stoffer

Julie Stoffer was the winner of the Extreme Challenge and a finalist on The Gauntlet 2 and a contestant on Battle of the Sexes, The Inferno, and The Inferno II. The 42-year-old was born on July 11, 1979. She was a student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah when she joined the show.

After the show, she continued working in the TV industry and co-hosted a cable show about computers and new media. She even appeared on television shows like Larry King Live, The View and Politically Incorrect. Stoffer is married to Spencer, who is an eye surgeon, and is a mother of two kids. She now resides with her family in Wisconsin and Huntington Beach, California.

David “Tokyo” Broom

David “Tokyo” Broom from The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Image via MTV)

Born on October 19, 1977, David “Tokyo” Broom is now 44 years old. Previously on the show, Broom opened up to his roommates about his weight loss journey and his struggles. He has also competed in Battle of the Sexes and The Gauntlet.

After the show, he completed his double major in psychology and law. He is now a singer who dresses up as a chef and sings in his internet series, Chef Showtime.

Kelley Wolf

The 45-year-old Kelley Wolf of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans was born on October 14, 1976. She is the winner of Battle of the Seasons 2002. The opinionated, sassy, strong-willed yet charming Wolf always made head turns wherever she went.

After the show, she married Scott Wolf of Party of Five fame in June 2004. She worked in television marketing department in Los Angeles and is now an author and personal development coach.

These seven roommates will now come face-to-face again under one roof to talk on The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans about past issues and regrets as they try to move forward. The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans airs on April 20 on Paramount +.

Edited by Somava