Why was Julie Stoffer nicknamed “murdering Mormon”? Reality TV star set to face controversial history on The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

Gear up to watch The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans as the former cast members are back after 21 years to “deal with the unfinished business” and “finally move forward.”

One of the cast members, Julie Stoffer, who was nicknamed “murdering Mormon,” will be back on the show’s new installment that will air on April 20, 2022, on Paramount+.

The reason behind The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans cast member Julie Stoffer's nickname

The trailer for the series dropped on Thursday, featuring Kelley Wolf, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer, David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Beck, and Jamie Murray moving back together into the iconic Belfort Mansion where they had lived previously too.

In the trailer, Roberts says:

“Julie has a controversial history with many of us."

Echoing the same thought, Beck also adds:

“I'm not trying to mess with that lady."

The reason behind most of the castmates will maintain a distance from her is that on the 2004 MTV show The Inferno, Stoffer tried to harm her co-star to win a challenge. She was nicknamed a “murdering Mormon” right after the incident.

In 2004, during The Challenge: Inferno, players competed in a challenge where they had to race up while being suspended from zip lines. It was during this challenge that Stoffer began pulling at Veronica Portillo’s safety harness, in an attempt to harm her to win the game.

When Portillo started screaming, “she’s trying to kill me,” the other competitors also started yelling at Stoffer to stop, but despite all the pleas, she continued yanking at Portillo’s harness until their time expired.

No one was hurt, but the name, "murdering Mormon”, has been stuck with her ever since.

Now, almost 20 years later, speaking to The Challenge Mania podcast, Stoffer revealed that she never tried to harm Portillo intentionally but badly wanted to win the challenge. Revealing further, The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans alum said that she and Portillo “still don’t get along” because of the infamous harness incident.

She even admitted that although she wanted to win but should have stopped after other members asked her to stop.

The reality TV star is now all set to face her controversial history in the new series of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans. The original 23-episode season of The Real World: New Orleans will stream on Paramount+ on April 13, 2022, for a quick recap for all the viewers.

