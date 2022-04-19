What time will Halo episode 5 air on Paramount +? Release date, plot details, and more about the Sci-Fi thriller

On Paramount+, Halo is roughly halfway through its first season, and each episode raises the stakes. Master Chief went to his home planet on the most recent episode to learn more about his relationship with the Covenant artifact.

What will be the next step in his journey? Here's the Episode 5 release date and time, as well as what to expect from fans.

When will the fifth episode of Halo air on Paramount+?

Following the show's Thursday release pattern, Paramount+ will release episode 5 on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Fans on the West Coast will be able to watch the show starting at 12 a.m. PT, while fans on the East Coast will be able to watch it starting at 3 a.m. ET.

What to expect from the fifth episode of Halo?

A sneak peek of Episode 5, Spaced Out, was released on Paramount+. Master Chief appears to be planning a trip to Eridanus II to get the second artifact out of the cave. Master Chief, on the other hand, has been warned to stay away from the artifact by Cortana and Dr. Halsey. After all, there's a level of unrest in this area that might devolve into catastrophe.

Will this sentiment be shared by everyone else, or will Covenant's presence force a change of plans? Let's just say that nothing in this plot is going to go exactly as planned, and that many things will go from bad to worse during this episode. By the end of the event, everyone in the vicinity of the artifact may have suffered, which might lead to a slew of different alterations in critical relationships.

There's also the issue of John's humanity to consider. Eventually, he tells Kai in the teaser that she isn't quite ready to be out on-field yet. He refuses to let her fight because she is a "danger" to herself and others. Kai, on the other hand, will begin to doubt everything now that her pellet has been removed.

Kai has a witty retort that fits the scenario perfectly, 'So, what does that make John, if she's so dangerous?' We doubt he'll ever view it that way, but it doesn't really matter when there's some truth here.

Don't forget to catch Halo episode 5 on April 21, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Paramount+.

Edited by Somava Das