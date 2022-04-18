What time will The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans air on Paramount+? Release date and more about reality series

Paramount+ is set to reunite with members of the series The Real World: New Orleans in its upcoming show The Real World Homecoming. After bringing together cast members from 1992's New York and 1993's Los Angeles in Season 1 and Season 2, the show will premiere another reunion with The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans on April 20 in its third installment.

The show will feature a reunion of MTV’s veteran show The Real World: New Orleans. Starring David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer, and Kelley Wolf, viewers will see the members pick up from where they left off in the 2000’s era show.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original New Orleans cast members in the same Big Easy house from 2000."

What to expect fromThe Real World Homecoming: New Orleans?

The network released a trailer for the show last Thursday, featuring a warm reunion in the first few seconds of the video. Members were seen moving to the Big Easy house, meeting and greeting each other, and falling back on the moments spent on their original show.

As the trailer proceeded, the cast members were seen living in the same house together, arguing on many fresh issues. However, viewers do not want to miss the confrontation and revelation session these members faced together. The members were seen in a setting where they viewed their original show to figure out the problems they faced with each other back in 2000.

Fights and arguments are bound to occur among New Orleans cast members in the house. They have a lot of business to catch up on and reunite as a group again. However, everything remains in control until the "villain of the group," Julia Stoffer, enters the house. She was known to scream and argue with her flatmates on the original show about her world-related opinions. Her entry in the trailer suggests that she has started it all again.

Danny was seen commenting on Julia’s entry back into the house:

“Julie has a controversial history with many of us.”

Followed by Danny, Melissa added:

"I’m not trying to mess with that lady."

Moreover, Danny, who dated a gay man from the military in 2000, was not revealed on the show in those days due to the government’s ‘Don’t ask, Don’t tell' policy. It is not known whether Danny will reveal anything about him in the upcoming show.

The executive producers of The Real World Homecoming are Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons, and Nadim Amiry of MTV Entertainment Studios. Moreover, Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee, and James Knox serve as executive producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig, and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers, while George Verschoor is a consulting producer.

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will air on Paramount+ on April 20 at 3 am ET/ 12 am PT.

