When will ‘The Real World Homecoming’ Season 2 air? Release date, trailer and all about Paramount series

With the second season of The Real World Homecoming centered in Los Angeles, the upcoming show is set to reunite house members from the 1993 LA season in the same Venice Beach house.

The Real World Homecoming has been about a group of strangers living together where cameras follow their day-to-day lives, most of the time filled with entertainment and drama.

The franchise started in the 1990s on MTV and the same cast is now returning to see how far each of them has gotten since their first reality show.

Apparently, they are considered pioneers of the reality genre as this franchise gave the world its first reality television series that highlighted major topics like mental health and addiction.

The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will premiere on Wednesday, November 24, on Paramount Plus.

Who all are returning to the show?

The first season featured the cast members of the original Season 1 housemates. Similarly, the 1993 cast members will be returning for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles (Season 2).

The network’s press release reads:

"The multi-episode docuseries will reunite original Los Angeles cast members Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman in the same iconic Venice beach house from 1993.”

Unfortunately, the reality show will not feature two of its original members, Dominic Griffin and Aaron Behle.

What to expect from ‘The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles’?

While one might think a lot can change in 30 years, the housemates will relive the emotions and memories as if they just happened yesterday.

The trailer for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles shows that there is still a lot of tension between Roman and Edwards. During the 1993 season, the duo had a big fight that led to Edwards dragging Roman down the hall when she was not properly dressed.

Fans can definitely expect heated arguments and dramatic confrontations between the two again. In fact, the video features Roman calling her husband in the house, hinting at the brewing tension between her and Edwards.

Created by Mary-Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, The Real World Homecoming Season 2 is filmed in the Pacific States region of the United States.

Apparently, the series has already been renewed for season 3. Executive producers of The Real World Homecoming include Murray, Erica Ross, Julie Pizzi, Kevin Lee, and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions with Candida Boyette-Clemons, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, and Nadim Amiry representing MTV Entertainment Studios.

