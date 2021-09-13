MTV VMAs 2021: Why did Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly get into a fight?

This year's MTV VMAs started off on an intense and shocking note. UFC superstar Conor McGregor and rapper-singer Machine Gun Kelly got into a bit of a scuffle on the red carpet.

Strangely, the incident has not yet been reported, TMZ claims. What's even more baffling is that the two icons don't share a history of hostility.

Did McGregor ask for a photo with Kelly at MTV VMAs?

According to the site, McGregor apparently asked for a picture with Kelly, which the latter denied and this resulted in a brief showdown. Kelly reportedly pushed McGregor and caused him to spill his drink. Upon collecting himself, McGregor threw whatever was left of his drink at Kelly. There were rumors that some of McGregor's drink had also splashed on Megan Fox, Kelly's date for the night.

Fortunately, there were enough and more security personnel to break up the fight so that all parties could attend the MTV VMAs in peace.

Fans seems to have gotten their entertainment for the night

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly get into it on the #MTVVMAS red carpet 👀 (via @tmz_tv)



TMZ reports “Conor asked MGK for a photo, which Kelly denied ... and that apparently escalated into him pushing Conor, whom we're told stumbled back and spilled his drink.” pic.twitter.com/Cr3EbeOHJk — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) September 13, 2021

One user tweeted following the showdown at the MTV VMAs red carpet:

"MGK doesn’t want that smoke. McGregor isn’t what he used to be, but even so, he could snap dude in half."

Another commented:

"This Conor is going to end up in jail… he’s never seen a person he didn’t want to fight."

A third wrote:

"Connor lay off the blow man. But how much did this performance cost their PR."

A user posted:

"MGK is a joke, Conor would destroy him."

Meanwhile, Kelly continued to entertain the audience with Fox by his side

Kelly and McGregor's brief squabble at the MTV VMAs was forgotten when audiences saw the former strut the red carpet with the gorgeous Megan Fox. While Kelly was bright in a red suit, Fox one upped him with her sheer dress, which she paired with a sparkly thong.

Speaking about their fashion statements at the MTV VMAs, Kelly said:

"It's 50/50. This one she took the lead, and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night."

Kelly and Fox first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Ever since then it has been a joyride for the couple who feel a deep connection with each other. Fox calls him her "twin flame."

