Why Jamie Murray was hesitant to join the cast of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans?

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans former cast members are getting back together after two decades to resolve their differences. The show’s new installment will air on April 20, 2022, on Paramount +.

The trailer for the series dropped on Thursday, featuring David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Kelley Wolf, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, and Julie Stoffer moving back together into the iconic Belfort Mansion where they had lived previously.

Reason behind Jamie Murray's hesitation to join cast of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

Cameras will follow the seven former strangers as they return to the Big Easy for the first time in 21 years, in the new season of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans. While some cast members might be excited to join their mates on the show, Jamie Murray was a little hesitant to join the cast of the show.

Speaking to TooFab, the reality star admitted to having a few doubts about joining the show. He said:

“I did. I had some hesitations. You know, my feeling was like, if the money's not right I'm not in. Because I love my cast mates. Would I love to hang out with them in New Orleans again? Of course, but if the cameras are rolling, this just adds a level of intensity to the whole thing. So it wasn't about not wanting to be with the cast mates, it was more about the fact about being on reality TV in 2022.”

When the show first aired in 2000, Murray did not quite gel with the other castmates. Now, going back on the show, he has fully prepared himself. He has watched some of the video footage from 2000 that producers might show to prompt conversation and reflection between the houseguests and is ready to clear the air.

When the initial show ended, Murray was so unhappy with how he was portrayed that he “didn’t go to the wrap party”. But now, he will be back on the show with his other cast mates to “deal with the unfinished business” and “finally move forward” `

The series will also see participants facing their “regrets" and "finish what they started."

Their reunion was taped late last year. And for all those who are unaware of the previous series, the original 23-episode season of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans will stream on Paramount+ on April 13, 2022, for a recap before the new show debuts.

