What does Table of Truth mean in Ex on the Beach season 5 episode 3? Air time, plot, and more explored

Episode 3 of MTV’s hit dating show, Ex on the Beach, is set to air on April 14, 2022. The upcoming episode will introduce exes to the Table of Truth, which is described as "where singles and their exes will be forced to take accountability for the BS they pulled during their relationships."

Ex on the Beach features a bunch of attractive exes who will meet new singles on the island. However, they will also meet their exes on the island as the show proceeds. The question will lie in the hands of these exes whether they want to give their relationship another chance or want to start a new one with the person they meet on the island.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes. As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good."

What to expect from episode 3 of Ex on the Beach?

Episode 3 will introduce viewers to another intensifying round known as Table of Truth. Contestants will be asked a bunch of invoking questions that will force them to reveal their wrong-doings when they date. The round will also ask them to describe their partners. Moreover, a new ex is set to make an entry on the show this week as well.

As contestants find the Table of Truth to be a round of high revelation of secrets from their end, some of them also describe it in their own words.

Contestant Da’Vonne said,

"I will say with the Table of Truth, it gets tricky because you're sitting down and everybody don't want to be honest."

She further added,

"Because with honesty comes accountability. You know, everybody's not ready for that. So it gets a little tricky."

Ex Arisce Wanzer admitted,

"It can be very, like, raise your hand if you've ever been victimized by the Table of Truth."

Week after week, episodes of Ex on the Beach are getting steamier as exes become more truthful about their past relationships. Moreover, the last few episodes have been eye-opening with exes getting introduced to people who wrecked their relationship.

In episode 2, candidates played Shack of Secrets, which had the exes completely shocked. Da'Vonne found out that her ex-boyfriend Jamar had hidden a lot of secrets from her, one of which was that he was involved with a third person when the two were dating.

Da'Vonne also got to meet the third person with whom Jamar cheated on her. Their meet-up revealed a lot of secrets from which Da'Vonne had remained oblivious for so long.

Ex on the Beach episode 3 will air on Thursday, April 14 at 8.00 p.m. EST on MTV.

