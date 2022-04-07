When will Ex on the Beach season 5 episode 2 air? Release date, plot and more about MTV’s reality show

Ex on the Beach is back with a bang after a two year long break. Viewers have loved the first episode of the latest season.

Season 5 of Ex on the Beach follows a format similar to the previous ones, in which couple of singles and exes go on a beach vacation and try to give their love another chance. In a series of dating tasks, the both of them try to connect with each other and rekindle their love.

Episode 2 of Season 5 of Ex on the Beach will be released on April 7 on MTV at 8pm. Viewers can watch the show on Philo TV or Fubo TV.

What to expect on Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 2?

The show's second episode is titled 'Ain't That a Beach' and will be filled with drama and fights. Da'Vonne will face the shocking revelation of a secret.The contestants will play a game of Truth and Dare which will steam up things between a couple.

A recent promo for the second episode of Ex on the Beach season 5 showed the relationship between Derrian and Ricky. The two are seen trying to give their love a chance but things turn sour when Ricky gets jealous of another contestant

The official synopsis of the show's second episode reads:

A puzzling revelation in the Shack of Secrets gives Da'Vonne a shocking truth she can't escape from; a new ex can't decide between love and full-on revenge; a game of truth or dare turns steamy.

The contestants of the Ex on the Beach Season 5

The much-popular dating game show has 20 contestants.

The singles are:

Arisce Wanzer of Strut

Jonathan Troncoso of World Of Dance

Da'Vonne Rogers of Big Brother and The Challenge

David Barta of Paradise Hotel

Bryce Hirschberg of Too Hot To Handle

Kyra Green of Love Island USA

Derynn Paige of Double Shot At Love

Ray Gantt of Love Island USA

Alain Lorenzo

Ranin Karim from Discovery Plus docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

The exes on the show are:

Emily Salch of Love Island USA

Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao of Big Brother Canada

Jamar Lee of Big Brother Canada

Mike Mulderrig of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Nicole O'Brien of Too Hot To Handle

Kat Dunn of Big Brother

Ricky Rogers of Double Shot At Love

Caro Viee of Love Island USA

Sher Suarez of Love Island USA

Viewers can watch the episode on April 7 on either PhiloTV or FuboTV.

Philo offers its viewers a 7 day free trial before charging $25 per month.Fubo TV offers a 30 days free trial after which customers can choose from the different options of plans available to them ranging from $32.99 to $69.99 based on their hours of viewing different shows.

Edited by Gunjan