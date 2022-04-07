When will Ex on the Beach season 5 episode 2 air? Release date, plot and more about MTV’s reality show

Ex on the Beach is back with a bang after a two year long break. Viewers have loved the first episode of the latest season.
Season 5 of Ex on the Beach follows a format similar to the previous ones, in which couple of singles and exes go on a beach vacation and try to give their love another chance. In a series of dating tasks, the both of them try to connect with each other and rekindle their love.
Episode 2 of Season 5 of Ex on the Beach will be released on April 7 on MTV at 8pm. Viewers can watch the show on Philo TV or Fubo TV.
What to expect on Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 2?
The show's second episode is titled 'Ain't That a Beach' and will be filled with drama and fights. Da'Vonne will face the shocking revelation of a secret.The contestants will play a game of Truth and Dare which will steam up things between a couple.
A recent promo for the second episode of Ex on the Beach season 5 showed the relationship between Derrian and Ricky. The two are seen trying to give their love a chance but things turn sour when Ricky gets jealous of another contestant
The official synopsis of the show's second episode reads:
A puzzling revelation in the Shack of Secrets gives Da'Vonne a shocking truth she can't escape from; a new ex can't decide between love and full-on revenge; a game of truth or dare turns steamy.
The contestants of the Ex on the Beach Season 5
The much-popular dating game show has 20 contestants.
The singles are:
- Arisce Wanzer of Strut
- Jonathan Troncoso of World Of Dance
- Da'Vonne Rogers of Big Brother and The Challenge
- David Barta of Paradise Hotel
- Bryce Hirschberg of Too Hot To Handle
- Kyra Green of Love Island USA
- Derynn Paige of Double Shot At Love
- Ray Gantt of Love Island USA
- Alain Lorenzo
- Ranin Karim from Discovery Plus docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed
The exes on the show are:
- Emily Salch of Love Island USA
- Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao of Big Brother Canada
- Jamar Lee of Big Brother Canada
- Mike Mulderrig of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
- Nicole O'Brien of Too Hot To Handle
- Kat Dunn of Big Brother
- Ricky Rogers of Double Shot At Love
- Caro Viee of Love Island USA
- Sher Suarez of Love Island USA
Viewers can watch the episode on April 7 on either PhiloTV or FuboTV.
Philo offers its viewers a 7 day free trial before charging $25 per month.Fubo TV offers a 30 days free trial after which customers can choose from the different options of plans available to them ranging from $32.99 to $69.99 based on their hours of viewing different shows.