When will Ex on the Beach season 5 episode 2 air? Release date, plot and more about MTV’s reality show

David Barta recently came out as pansexual (Image via @therealdbart/Instagram)
Bhavya Kamra
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 07, 2022 06:53 PM IST
Feature

Ex on the Beach is back with a bang after a two year long break. Viewers have loved the first episode of the latest season.

Season 5 of Ex on the Beach follows a format similar to the previous ones, in which couple of singles and exes go on a beach vacation and try to give their love another chance. In a series of dating tasks, the both of them try to connect with each other and rekindle their love.

Episode 2 of Season 5 of Ex on the Beach will be released on April 7 on MTV at 8pm. Viewers can watch the show on Philo TV or Fubo TV.

What to expect on Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 2?

The show's second episode is titled 'Ain't That a Beach' and will be filled with drama and fights. Da'Vonne will face the shocking revelation of a secret.The contestants will play a game of Truth and Dare which will steam up things between a couple.

A recent promo for the second episode of Ex on the Beach season 5 showed the relationship between Derrian and Ricky. The two are seen trying to give their love a chance but things turn sour when Ricky gets jealous of another contestant

The official synopsis of the show's second episode reads:

A puzzling revelation in the Shack of Secrets gives Da'Vonne a shocking truth she can't escape from; a new ex can't decide between love and full-on revenge; a game of truth or dare turns steamy.

The contestants of the Ex on the Beach Season 5

The much-popular dating game show has 20 contestants.

The singles are:

  • Arisce Wanzer of Strut
  • Jonathan Troncoso of World Of Dance
  • Da'Vonne Rogers of Big Brother and The Challenge
  • David Barta of Paradise Hotel
  • Bryce Hirschberg of Too Hot To Handle
  • Kyra Green of Love Island USA
  • Derynn Paige of Double Shot At Love
  • Ray Gantt of Love Island USA
  • Alain Lorenzo
  • Ranin Karim from Discovery Plus docuseries Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed

The exes on the show are:

  • Emily Salch of Love Island USA
  • Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao of Big Brother Canada
  • Jamar Lee of Big Brother Canada
  • Mike Mulderrig of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
  • Nicole O'Brien of Too Hot To Handle
  • Kat Dunn of Big Brother
  • Ricky Rogers of Double Shot At Love
  • Caro Viee of Love Island USA
  • Sher Suarez of Love Island USA

Viewers can watch the episode on April 7 on either PhiloTV or FuboTV.

Philo offers its viewers a 7 day free trial before charging $25 per month.Fubo TV offers a 30 days free trial after which customers can choose from the different options of plans available to them ranging from $32.99 to $69.99 based on their hours of viewing different shows.

Edited by Gunjan
