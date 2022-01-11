Where to watch 'I Am Shauna Rae'? Release date, trailer and more

TLC is all set to bring a brand new reality TV show, I Am Shauna Rae, which revolves around 22-year-old Shauna Rae.

When Rae was 6 months old, she was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer that affected her pituitary gland. While the treatment helped her into remission, the chemotherapy stopped her height growth. Today, Rae stands at 3 feet and 10 inches tall and looks like an eight-year-old.

The reality TV series will feature Rae trying to live a normal life despite people judging her and her family for her appearance.

When will ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ premiere?

I Am Shauna Rae is all set to premiere Tuesday, January 11, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on TLC.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt to watch it through different streaming services such as Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Sling and Philo. The new episodes will also be available on the network’s site after the premiere.

What to expect from TLC’s new series?

The first episode of I Am Shauna Rae is titled “Trapped at Age 8.” The official synopsis reads:

"Shauna tries to live like a normal 22-year-old, but at 3 feet 10 inches, she's stuck in the body of an 8-year-old. From dating to drinking, she faces surprising obstacles on her quest for independence -- both at home and on a day trip to the Jersey Shore.”

The trailer shows Rae exploring life, but in every step of the way, she has to convince people that she is an adult.

From getting a tattoo to ordering a cocktail, the clip showed that people always question whether Rae is actually an adult. In another interview, Rae confessed that her family, especially her mother Patty, receive a lot of backlash when people see her dressed up with makeup.

Speaking about the show, Howard Lee, president of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, said in a press release:

“When I first heard about Shauna Rae, I couldn't stop asking questions. I was fascinated by her life and it became quite clear TLC needed to tell her story. Similar to so many series on TLC, hers is one with its own unique set of challenges and she faces those with courage, heart, and a punch of sass."

I Am Shauna Rae will also follow the family’s journey of dealing with the society’s judgment daily.

