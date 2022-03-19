When will Marry Me Now premiere? Release date, plot and more about OWN’s reality series

Oprah Winfrey’s television network, OWN, is all set to bring in yet another marriage-related reality series, called Marry Me Now. Airing on Saturday, the show features eight women prepping for an ambush proposal.

Marry Me Now is slightly different from the typical proposals where a boy puts a ring on a girl’s finger after she says yes. In the upcoming reality show, the ladies will take charge and propose to their partners.

Whether the partner says yes or no is something viewers will find out at the end of each episode. The show is reportedly based on an Israeli unscripted relationship series.

Marry Me Now premieres on March 19

Produced by ITV Entertainment, Marry Me Now will premiere on Saturday, March 19 at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network). The hour-long episode will also be available on Discovery+.

Those who don’t have the channel can also opt for several streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from OWN’s new show?

Eight women from different walks of life will take charge of their future after waiting for a long time for a proposal from their partners. From wedding dresses to rings, the ladies will get it all and propose to their significant other without their knowledge.

The women will be guided by Marry Me Now’s host Rebecca Lynn Pope, who is a relationship coach and author. The official synopsis of the OWN series explains the show’s concept in detail.

It reads:

“Marry Me Now' gives women the chance to take charge of their own fate. Each week we follow one determined woman, who has had enough of waiting for a ring. She will take the lead in her life and relationship, and prepare her own wedding in just a few days and all without the groom-to-be's knowledge.”

The synopsis continued:

“On the 3rd day she will surprise her partner in her wedding dress with an ambush proposal! If he says no, it's all over but if he says yes, they will tie the knot on the spot.”

The trailer for the unscripted series showed that eight women have made up their minds to choose their fate. However, their family and friends are not on board with such a plan because they think that a man should propose to a woman for marriage and not the other way round.

As D Day arrives, the ladies ask their partners to get married then and there. The clip shows some of them being left in shock, while some others seemed confused. Will the men accept the proposals? Only time will tell.

Edited by Saman