Oprah Winfrey's strict four-step COVID policy explained as best friend Gayle King misses grandson's welcome party

On December 23, Oprah Winfrey made sure to set strict COVID regulations for anyone attending her Christmas party. She set down 'The Policy' for her guests to such an extent that even her best friend failed to follow them.

With the surging cases of COVID and Omicron in the United States, the 67-year-old made it clear on her Instagram, stating:

"Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined, Stedman Graham calls it 'The Policy' cause I'm that serious about it."

As the world-famous host noted, the four steps to be eligible were for the guest to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined.

Oprah Winfrey had hosted a splendid party celebrating the welcome of her best friend Gayle King's grandson, Luca. She revealed on Instagram:

"This was release day for our bubble, and we knew we had to throw a welcome celebration for Baby Luca, who none of us had met yet!"

Oprah Winfrey's best friend misses out on fun as she "did not complete The Policy"

The Policy applies to best friends as well, and even they don't get to bypass "The Policy". Gayle King, 67, was forced to miss out on the Lion King-themed part of the fun as she didn't "complete The Policy".

Although it is unclear if Oprah Winfrey wanted her guests to quarantine for the then-10-day Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation or a shorter period, it is clear enough that her best friend did not qualify for "The Policy" test.

According to The New York Daily News, Gayle King's busy schedule with CBS Mornings didn't allow her enough time to quarantine per Oprah Winfrey's party requirements. She also revealed that she did not receive her test results in time.

King took to Instagram to write:

"Followed all the protocols...test results in! So I'm cleared to join the group…so happy!"

Oprah Winfrey goes all the way to welcome baby Luca

Along with her family and friends, the TV star welcomed the new addition to the family by singing the Lion King's Circle Of Life at the front porch of the talk show host's home in Montecito, California.

The house was decorated with blue balloons tied around the front columns as baby Luca was brought up the steps by his mother, Kirby Bumpus.

Luca was wrapped in a hero's blanket with knights and pirates on it. Oprah zealously gushed over Luca and said:

"You've been waiting to see me. I've been waiting to see you."

Gayle King joined the celebration the next day, and Oprah Winfrey ensured that her chef made the former's favorite dessert, monkey bread.

As the chef explained what monkey bread was, Oprah added to the camera:

"Gayle loves nothing more than monkey bread."

Oprah Winfrey's celebration was attended by Gayle King's daughter and Luca's mother, Kirby Bumpus, her husband Virgil Miller, Luca, the host's long-term boyfriend, Stedman Graham, and many others.

