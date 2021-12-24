How many children does Gayle King have? Oprah welcomes longtime friend's grandson by singing Lion King's 'Circle of Life' 

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey finally met the grandson of her best friend Gayle King, baby Luca, on December 23.

The 67-year-old philanthropist shared a video on her Instagram handle wherein she is seen welcoming the baby by singing Circle of Life from Disney's animated film, The Lion King. Her family members, including her longtime partner Stedman Graham, can be seen in the video.

Along with the video, Winfrey also wrote a lengthy note where she addressed the fact that she was missing baby Luca's grandmother, Gayle King, due to Covid-19 related measures.

CBS This Morning anchor, Gayle King, announced on September 20 that her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, and that she has "officially become a grandmother."

How many kids does Gayle King have?

Gayle King married William Bumpus, a UK-native lawyer who moved to the USA, in 1982. King and Bumpus share two kids.

The duo welcomed their first child, Kirby Bumpus, in 1986. The 35-year-old, who is Winfrey's goddaugther, tied the knot with Virgil Miller in 2020. As per Town & Country, her marriage was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The two welcomed their first child in September 2021.

King and Bumpus welcomed their second child, William Bumpus Jr. in 1987. The 34-year-old is a graduate from Duke University and keeps his private life under wraps. As per news organization Tuko, William used to work as an entertainment DJ. The outlet also reports that his net worth is $9 million as of 2021.

Gayle King and William Bumpus went their separate ways in 1993

Sadly, the couple separated in 1993 after 11 years of marriage.

As per news outlet The Sun, King said her marriage ended after she found Bumpus cheating on her with another woman.

In 2006's XM Satellite radio show, the 66-year-old talked about her marriage.

I was married to a cheater. I went to marital counseling. I have been divorced since 1993, so I'm all healed and everything. I have worked it out. I'm not bitter. I'm OK. I'm really OK.

Post this, Bumpus issued a public apology to King stating he had "nothing but respect for her" and the way she raised their children.

