Former winners explored as Too Hot to Handle renewed for season 4

Netflix's sizzling hot reality show Too Hot to Handle has officially been renewed for season 4. The show has gained massive popularity in seasons one, two, and three. Details of the new season's premiere date are yet to be revealed by the show.

Too Hot to Handle features a bunch of attractive girls and boys living together at a resort. The challenge lies in restraining themselves from having sex or self-gratification. Contestants who manage to go without sex throughout the season win a grand prize of $200,000.

Where are the winners of the previous Too Hot to Handle seasons?

Resisting the temptation on the show is not as easy as it sounds. Hence, the winners of the previous season had to go through a lot to win the cash prize.

The first season's winners Francesca Farago, Bryce Hirschberg, David Birtwistle, Chloe Veitch, Harry Jowsey, Lydia Clyma, Kelz Dyke, Rhonda Paul, Nicole O’Brien, and Sharron Townsend together claimed the $75,000 prize.

David Birtwistle apparently works as a gym trainer and helps people get into shape, Francesca Farago currently works as a model, Bryce Hirschberg works as a model, Lydia Clyma is a mental health training practitioner, Chloe Veitch works as a TV presenter and actor, Harry Jowsey is a model presently, Kelz Dyke works as a fitness enthusiast, Rhonda Paul works as an entrepreneur, water baby Nicole O’Brien is living her best life near the ocean, and Sharron Townsend runs a campaign called Today I Smiled Project.

In season 2, Marvin Anthony won a cash prize of $55,000. He currently works as an influencer and also runs a digital booking platform called Izires for his community.

Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson won $90,000 as the winners of season 3. The two are still together and work as models.

Too Hot to Handle is all about abstaining from any kind of physical interaction like kissing, sexual contact, or self-gratification.

However, if contestants break the rules, they will have penalties taken from their could-be prize money. Season 3 had the highest number of rules broken ever in the history of the show.

Season 4 of the show will be shot at a new resort and will feature 14 singletons instead of ten. Stay tuned for more updates.

