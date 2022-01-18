Who is Truth? ‘Too Hot To Handle’ contestant got into college through basketball scholarship

Too Hot To Handle is all set to return with a brand new season on Netflix. It will star 10 attractive men and women and among them is a contestant with the unique name Truth.

Hailing from Texas, USA, Truth is a basketball player who got into college through a sports scholarship. The 23-year-old opted for criminology, which incidentally complements his name.

In an introductory clip posted on the series’ Instagram account, he mentioned that "Truth" is not his real name, but didn’t reveal his true identity.

He further said:

“I love basketball, my family and women.”

While he is ready to marry his sport, he's not yet thinking of settling down. He likes his single life where ladies apparently find him good-looking.

Truth is new to social media

There’s not much information online about Truth owing to the fact that he is a newcomer to social networking sites like Instagram and Twitter. He joined them around June and July last year after the filming for Too Hot To Handle was completed.

Going by his Instagram, it can be predicted that the tattooed contestant is also a model. The reality show contestant is present on TikTok as well.

His bio on his Instagram profile reads:

“I am the truth and there can’t be another.”

The athlete also seems to be a fitness enthusiast, according to online photos of his chiseled body.

All about ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Season 3

In the trailer for Too Hot To Handle Season 3, Truth was seen confessing that he kissed fellow contestant Izzy Fairthorne.

As per the show’s rules, the duo broke a rule that would affect their prize money. According to the concept, the contestants have to control their urge of any kind of intimacy if they want to win a $200,000 cash prize.

The official synopsis reads:

“It's a new year, and it might be snowing outside, but the third season of TOO HOT TO HANDLE is back and steamier than ever. It's time to meet a brand new batch of horned-up hellraisers who have just arrived for what they think will be the se*iest vacation of their lives. But with Lana watching, will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules.”

Apart from Fairthorne and Truth, the contestants are Patrick Mullen, Stevan Ditter, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Harry Johnson, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Beaux Raymond and Georgia Hassarati.

Meanwhile, the third season of the dating series will premiere Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix.

Edited by Danyal Arabi