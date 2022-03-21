When will 'Ex on the Beach' Season 5 air? Release date, plot, and more explored

MTV’s hot dating reality show Ex on the Beach is set to return with its fifth season on March 31 at 8:00 PM ET/PT. The first season of the show became so popular among viewers that the channel started releasing two seasons each year. In 2018, MTV released seasons 1 and 2, while seasons 3 and 4 were released in 2019.

However, after a hiatus of two years due to the 2020 pandemic, Ex on the Beach is finally back with season 5. Moreover, fans will be thrilled to learn that the channel has given the show a green signal for season 6 as well. Hence, viewers can expect double the dating-drama this year.

Meet the singles and exes in 'Ex on the Beach' Season 5

The dating reality show features a bunch of singles and exes on a beach vacation who want to give love another shot. In a series of dating tasks, the singles and exes try to connect with each other.

The upcoming season has lined up a cast list from some of MTV’s massively hit shows, namely The Challenge, Teen Mom, Jersey Shore, Are You The One?, Siesta Key and Double Shot At Love.

Take a look at the ‘singles’ cast list of Ex on the Beach.

Arisce Wanzer (Strut), Jonathan Troncoso (World Of Dance), Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother and The Challenge), David Barta (Paradise Hotel), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle), Kyra Green (Love Island USA), Derynn Paige (Double Shot At Love) and Ray Gantt (Love Island USA). Alain Lorenzo and Ranin Karim will also join the batch.

The exes who are set to give love a second chance on the show will be:

Emily Salch (Love Island USA), Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada), Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada), Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club), Nicole O'Brien (Too Hot To Handle), Kat Dunn (Big Brother), Ricky Rogers (Double Shot At Love), Caro Viee (Love Island USA), and Sher Suarez (Love Island USA).

The show's trailer, which was released on March 11 featured bonding, doubts, and fights among the contestants who sat face-to-face in an attempt to convince their love interest to give love a second chance.

Ex on the Beach season 5 will premiere on March 31 at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan