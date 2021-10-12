How did Chris Pearson die? GoFundMe page set up to fund 'Ex on the Beach' star's funeral

Ex on the Beach alum Chris Pearson reportedly passed away after being stabbed to death during an altercation in his LA home on Sunday, October 9, 2021. The news of his demise was confirmed by TMZ and the official Twitter account of Ex on the Beach.

Sources close to the reality star told the outlet that the fight took place after a fellow resident of the apartment complained about Pearson being loud in the middle of the night. Before the tragic incident, the latter was seen in the pool area of the complex with his girlfriend.

Ex On The Beach @ExOnTheBeach We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. We are deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Chris Pearson. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/2dYeJzFdCj

Pearson reportedly started screaming and making loud noises, disturbing other residents inside the building. In response, someone yelled back at the TV personality from one of the balconies. Things took a turn for the worse when Chris went inside the apartment to confront the man.

The unidentified person ended up brutally stabbing the 25-year-old around his heart. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital around 3 am at night but was pronounced dead by doctors.

A glance into the life of Chris Pearson

Chris Pearson was a reality TV personality, professional DJ and music producer (Image via Getty Images)

Chris Pearson was a reality TV personality, professional DJ and music producer. He is best remembered for his appearance on the first season of MTV’s Ex on the Beach. He contested the show for 11 episodes alongside his exes Haley Read and Chelsea Thompson.

The youngster followed his passion and ventured into the music industry after the show. He went by the stage name Creatures Ferris and was involved in a number of musical projects. He also founded GoociFlooci, a contemporary sport and fashion brand.

Unfortunately, the talented DJ passed away after being stabbed to death in the Woodland Hills neighborhood earlier this week. He was just 25 at the time of his passing. Following his untimely demise, his friends launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support funeral expenses.

According to the campaign page, Chris Pearson was determined to fulfil his dreams and had a lot to achieve in life:

“Chris was the most determined person there could ever be. He had a dream, set a goal & didn't stop until he achieved that goal. It didn't matter what or who he lost on the way, he made sure he had his eye on one thing and one thing only… Chris was taken from us way way too soon. Nobody was ready for this, there was so much more he had set to accomplish.”

It also mentioned that Pearson was full of love and always strived to make everyone happy:

“Chris was the one person that loved with his whole heart. He had so much love and energy to give to every single person he crossed paths with. He wouldn't leave the room until he made sure every single person was happy.”

Chris Pearson's GoFundMe Page (Image via GoFundMe)

The MTV star was also close to his friends and family:

“The only other thing that Chris loved more than his music was his family and friends. All Chris wanted was to make it far in life to help his family and make them proud.”

Also Read

The GoFundMe campaign has raised $5000 out of the $30000 goal so far. All proceedings will be used to help Chris Pearson’s mother and family as well as to organize his funeral and memorial.

Meanwhile, legal authorities are investigating the murder and actively looking for witnesses. No arrests have been made so far as the suspect reportedly fled after committing the crime.

Edited by Danyal Arabi