Who is the current fan favorite on MTV's Ex on the Beach Season 5?

MTV's Ex on the Beach aired the first episode of Season 5 on March 31, 2022. Six singles with messy past relationships attempt to navigate their love lives on the reality dating series. The premiere episode brought all kinds of heat, with three exes turning up minutes after the cast sat down to talk.

While the show began with the cast talking about their past relationships, a fan favorite from the first episode was Da'Vonne Rogers. Fans connected with her story and her personality in the season premiere.

Ex On The Beach @ExOnTheBeach SECOND CHANCE with your EX, would you take it? Will sparks FLY or will they be E -TINGUISHED? If you were given aSECOND CHANCEwith your EX, would you take it?Will sparks FLY or will they be E-TINGUISHED? #ExOnTheBeach is BACK THURSDAY, MARCH 31st at 8/7c on @MTV If you were given a ✨SECOND CHANCE✨ with your EX, would you take it? 👀 Will sparks FLY or will they be E❌-TINGUISHED? #ExOnTheBeach is BACK THURSDAY, MARCH 31st at 8/7c on @MTV https://t.co/SJaCSwYwqI

The first season of the MTV series, Ex on The Beach, became so popular that the channel started releasing two seasons every year. Season 1 and 2 were released in 2018, and the next two came out in 2019. However, there was a hiatus of two years (because of the pandemic) before the premiere of Season 5.

Fans cheer Ex on the Beach contestant Da'Vonne Rogers

Fans were happy to see Da'Vonne on the screen again and share her story. They took to social media to show their support.

THATJ GURL @GurlThatj #EXOnTheBeach

Da Vonne NEVER waste your time and your body for YEARS with a guy Da Vonne NEVER waste your time and your body for YEARS with a guy #EXOnTheBeach Da Vonne NEVER waste your time and your body for YEARS with a guy

geetee @lookin4gee Da’Vonne is so fine !!! She look too good !! #exonthebeach Da’Vonne is so fine !!! She look too good !! #exonthebeach

🫶🏽 @TAKEMEBACK2LA Da'vonne's entrance is eating. Ok!!! I'm also happy that they're not lying about it being EOTB. #ExOnTheBeach Da'vonne's entrance is eating. Ok!!! I'm also happy that they're not lying about it being EOTB. #ExOnTheBeach

Ex on the Beach contestant Da'Vonne Rogers comes out strong in the premiere

As Da'Vonne Rogers entered the beach, she introduced herself as a "grown a** woman." The star seemed comfortable with the concept of Ex on the Beach, considering her long reality TV resume with previous appearances on shows like Big Brother 17, Big Brother 18, Big Brother 22: All-Stars, The Challenge: Final Reckoning, and The Challenge: War Of The Worlds.

She said:

"Wherever you look, I'm there. I'm pretty much like a jaguar, I'm cute. I'm s**y and I'm great to look at, but I will claw you a**, if need be. Don't try it. Being a single mom and trying to date is very difficult because I'm not a solo. I'm a package deal now, so it's me and her."

She revealed that she was a very guarded person and had many levels and walls that needed to be broken down before someone could get to know her. She wanted to find some kind of resolution with her exes to find out what she did wrong.

The show introduced viewers to a brand new format: The Table of Truth. It is where singles and their exes will be forced to take accountability for what went wrong in their relationships.

While the rest of the cast had crazy experiences when it came to being intimate with their partners, Da'Vonne shared her emotional story that stood out from the rest. The star was previously in a long-term relationship with Big Brother Canada 8 star Jamar Lee. She said:

"These type of questions make me realize I haven't lived. The relationship that I told you guys, like, really broke me. I was with that person for nine years. That relationship took up from 19 to 26. Yeah, so I didn't get to experience having a wild side and being out there, exploring and having adventures."

When Jamar made an appearance during the show's premiere, she didn't speak to him. The next episode is when things will start to heat up between the two.

More drama is coming up next week on Ex on the Beach. A few former relationships are set to take the stage, leading to arguments and breakdowns. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how things pan out

Ex on the Beach airs every Thursday at 8.00 pm ET on MTV.

