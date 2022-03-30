Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 1: Plot, air time, and more explored

MTV is bringing exes on screen with the new season of Ex on the Beach, starting this Thursday. March 31. Season 5 of the reality dating show will be spicier and more entertaining than the show's previous seasons.

As per MTV, the show Ex on the Beach is about:

"Young reality stars ready for romance gather for an exotic retreat, unaware that at any moment one or more of their exes could appear to complicate their new love connections."

More about Ex on the Beach season 5

Ex On The Beach season 5 is back on MTV after a two-year hiatus. The show will premiere on March 31 at 8.00 pm ET/PT.

In the 60 minute episode, the reality stars will try to find new love while their former flames show up on the beach, making it difficult for daters to decide whether to rekindle their past romantic relationship or choose their newfound love.

In the preview, Ray Gantt ends up in trouble with his ex when he admits of sleeping with his best friend after the couple “broke up” but his ex “does not know that.”

On being asked by Arisce Wanzer about the wildest place the contestants have had s*x, Da’Vonne Rogers reveals that she had s*x only with her long-time partner and has never got “to experience having a wild side.”

David Bart revealed his ongoing journey around his sexuality and opened up about why he came on the show, saying he wants to get to know himself better and accept himself more through the show.

The successful steamy dating show was launched in 2018 and produces two seasons per year. Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2018, whereas seasons 3 and 4 aired in 2019 with season 4 ending in February 2020. Due to the pandemic, MTV could not produce season 5 of Ex On The Beach, but now the drama is back after a long gap.

Cast list of Ex on the Beach Season 5

The new season of the show was shot at MTV’s global production villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain. The star-studded single’s lineup of this season include:

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother and The Challenge)

Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle)

David Barta (Paradise Hotel)

Arisce Wanzer (Strut)

Derynn Paige (Double Shot At Love)

Jonathan Troncoso (World Of Dance)

Kyra Green (Love Island USA)

Ray Gantt (Love Island USA)

Alain Lorenzo

Ranin Karim

Meanwhile, the exes who will come to spice things up and create some drama with their old lover are:

Caro Viee (Love Island USA)

Emily Salch (Love Island USA)

Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada)

Kat Dunn (Big Brother)

Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club)

Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada)

Nicole O'Brien (Too Hot To Handle)

Ricky Rogers (Double Shot At Love)

Sher Suarez (Love Island USA)

Other than the high-profile exes, the season will also feature newcomers:

Alexis Christina

Elias

Joelle Brian

Nicole Amelia

Dani Coco

The American reality dating show, which is based on a version of the British series of the same name, is produced by eOne and Purveyors of Pop in partnership with iTV Netherlands and MTV Entertainment Studios.

