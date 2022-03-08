When will Teen Mom 2 Season 11 Episode 1 air? Release date and more about MTV series

After documenting the lives and struggles of teenage mothers for ten seasons, Teen Mom 2 is back with Season 11 on MTV. The show will see the cast trying to find new love, dealing with broken relationships, fighting addictions, and battling lawsuits, all for a better future for their kids.

Teen Mom 2 will take viewers on the journey of five mothers as they try to find the right balance between their personal and professional lives while overcoming everyday challenges.

Release date and more about Teen Mom 2 Season 11

The first episode of the reality series will air on March 8, 2022, at 8 PM ET on MTV. The reality show will follow the lives of Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana Dejesus. All these cast members also appeared in Teen Mom: Family Reunion except for Lowry.

MTV dropped the teaser of the season in February titled "bitter battles," giving a sneak-peek into the ongoing feud between Dejesus and Lowry and hinting about the possible angles that moms will deal with on the new season of the show.

The new season will see the mom-of-two Dejesus having second thoughts about her marriage to Javi. And she is not alone. Now married Jones will also be seen contemplating whether to support her husband or the Bar or divorce him, since a communication problem and the legal issue is creating problems in their family life.

While these two ladies juggle in their relationship, Cline, too, will try to find a work-life balance as her boyfriend Sean decides to get treatment for his drug addiction, leaving her to be a single mom who runs a salon and is buying a new house.

But this season might turn out to be a little difficult for Lowry, a single mom of four children, after learning that one of her exes, Chris, will participate in the series.

Although she threatened to stop filming the show, she eventually returned with a heavy heart to convince Chris not to have a baby with another woman. She will even explore her relationship with her ex-husband Javi.

After a few rough years, it looks like things are finally turning out to be good for Messer, mother of three kids, as she is able to focus on herself and is all set to find true love with boyfriend Jaylan.

The fate of these moms and how they will secure their child’s future will be revealed on Teen Mom 2, which is created by Lauren Dolgen, starting Tuesday.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha