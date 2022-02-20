Who are Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer? Teen Mom alumni bag HGTV show Farmhouse Fabulous

Teen Mom 2 couple Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have their hands full. Apart from juggling four kids and a busy schedule, the two have recently bagged a show of their own.

HGTV's Farmhouse Fabulous will see Chelsea and Cole take on the roles of passionate renovators as they restore the homes of hopeful families. The couple is preparing to begin shooting next month, and the home renovation show is expected to premiere in spring 2023.

Who are Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer from Teen Mom 2?

South Dakota native Chelsea Houska rose to fame in 2011 with the show Teen Mom 2, a show based on girls who got pregnant in their teenage years. Houska raised her daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam.

Things changed when Chelsea met Cole DeBoer at a gas station in 2014. They later contacted each other via social media and got along very well. In 2015, the couple tied the knot and today they have four children together, Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker.

The MTV couple featured in Teen Mom 2 from season 6 to 10 and gained massive popularity for their heart-touching story. However, in 2020, they decided to part ways from the show and focus on their off-camera lives.

Presently, the couple work as passionate home renovators, running their business as Home DeBoers. Many houses have been beautifully restored by the MTV couple.

Chelsea Houska also runs a couple of other businesses. Her establishment, Aubree Says, sells goods for home-beautification. Houska and her friends together own Belle & Rae Co that makes lightroom presets for influencers.

Speaking about making a TV comeback with a home renovation show two years after leaving Teen Mom 2, Chelsea said in a press release,

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion”

The couple also has a separate Instagram page for their fur baby Dale DeBoer, where they post his adorable pictures and daily activities.

