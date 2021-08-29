What is Farrah Abraham's net worth? Teen Mom star threatening to sue Harvard

On August 27, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham told TMZ about her professor urging her to drop from her Master's degree program to choose a lower tier course. The reality TV star also revealed the lack of diversity in the class.

Farrah Abraham said,

"Harvard is a joke, it is a scam, that's my Harvard review...I was the most person of color in the class, everyone else is super white."

The Yelp review and the professor's e-mail (Image via Yelp//Farrah A.)

The 30-year-old actress told TMZ that professor Patricia Bellanca asked her to submit a "class activity" without confirming it for her creative writing master's program. The professor then emailed Farrah Abraham in return for her assignment, where Bellanca encouraged her to drop the online course.

After leaving several reviews on platforms like Google Maps, Yelp, and Niche, Farrah Abraham will sue Harvard for alleged discrimination. She also mentioned that she tried to reach the University to sort this out. However,

"Nobody took a call, no one took a meeting."

What is Farrah Abraham's net worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Farrah Abraham is worth around $1 million.

In 2008, Farrah was in talks with MTV to be featured on their show 16 and Pregnant, which showcased teen pregnancy stories. The episode featuring her aired in 2009. As a teen mother, she was also cast on the spin-off show Teen Mom later in 2009.

After completing her culinary arts associate degree, Farrah Abraham launched her own pasta sauce line, "Mom and Me," in 2011.

In 2013, Farrah Abraham sold her sex tape (with James Deen) to Vivid Entertainment for reportedly $1.5 million. It was also reported that Abraham was earning around $60,000 per month in royalties for her sex tape during its peak demand. In 2014, she released another sex tape with adult star James Deen. The video was titled "Farrah 2: Backdoor and More." However, the sale of this tape has been unreported.

Later in October 2017, Abraham was fired from her show Teen Mom OG for releasing these tapes. In 2014, the actress also appeared on Couples Therapy's fourth season.

Other than these, Farrah Abraham appeared in two films, Adam K and Axeman 2: Overkill, both of which were released in 2017. The star had also forayed into the music industry when she released her studio album My Teenage Dream Ended in 2012. This was followed by singles, Blowin and Jingle Bell Rock (feat. Sophia) in 2014 and 2020.

Abraham is also enrolled in a Master's degree program for Creative Writing and Literature at Harvard, which she will complete in 2022.

