America's Got Talent: Extreme - Release date, trailer, and more about NBC show

NBC’s upcoming reality show, America's Got Talent: Extreme, is set to premiere on February 20, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET. The show will feature breathtaking, larger-than-life performances that cannot take place in a confined theater.

The spin-off of the original AGT will feature extreme stunts including contestants walking on wires, playing with fire, jumping from pole to pole, and more to win $500,000 prize alongside the title.

Know more about America's Got Talent: Extreme

Extreme will be AGT’s third franchise after America’s Got Talent and America’s Got Talent: The Champions. The judges panel of the upcoming show will be graced by the show’s creator Simon Cowell alongside WWE superstar Nikki Bella and motocross and rally car driver Travis Pastrana.

Bella recently posted a picture of the show and captioned it:

"You all ready to Level Up!! I can’t wait for you all to watch the extraordinary and fearless talent we meet on #AGTExtreme! Beyond mind blowing!! Catch the premiere February 21st on @NBC!"

After hosting AGT in 2019 and AGT: The Champions, Terry Crews is set to host America’s Got Talent: Extreme as well. The American football linebacker has also done commendable work on camera. He played Julius Rock in Everybody Hates Chris and Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He has also featured in the BET reality series The Family Crews and has also hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? He has also contributed in films including Friday After Next (2002), White Chicks (2004), Idiocracy (2006), Blended (2014), The Expendables series (2010–2014), and Rumble.

The show was initially supposed to premiere in early February, but due to contestant Jonathan Goodwin’s on-set injury, the makers had to reschedule the show.

America's Got Talent: Extreme will be produced by Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, and Richard Wallace and co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

The show's trailer has filled fans with overwhelming excitement and thrill. Many expressed their views on Twitter.

After running for eight weeks, with two-hour long episodes every Monday, the show will telecast its grand finale on May 9, 2022.

