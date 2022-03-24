Ex on the Beach contestant list: Da'Vonne Rogers, Nicole O'Brien, and others star in MTV dating reality series

After a long gap, MTV’s hit dating reality show, Ex on the Beach season 5 is set to return on March 31. With an attractive cast list belonging to many popular reality shows, MTV’s new show has already gained massive attention with the release of its trailer on March 19, 2022.

The premiere of Ex on the Beach season 1 had become such a fan-favorite that the channel started releasing two seasons every year. Seasons 1 and 2 aired in 2018, while seasons 3 and 4 were telecast in 2019. Due to the pandemic break between 2020 and 2021, the show could not maintain its streak.

The show’s official synopsis reads,

"The cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes. As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good."

Reality TV stars to appear on Ex on the Beach season 5

Ex on the Beach features singles and exes on one island, who try to communicate with each other to find love. Filmed on the Gran Canaria island of Spain, the show is set to star some of the most highly popular contestants who have also appeared on other reality TV shows.

The reality TV stars who will appear in season 5 of the upcoming show include Da'Vonne Rogers (Big Brother & The Challenge), Ray Gantt (Love Island), Bryce Hirschberg (Too Hot To Handle), Derynn Paige (Double Shot at Love), David Barta (Paradise Hotel), Kyra Green (Love Island), Jonathan Troncoso (World of Dance), and Arisce Wanzer (Strut).

Apart from these reality TV stars, who will appear as singletons, the show will also feature contestants Ranin Karim and Alain Lorenzo in the same group.

The exes who will be appearing in Ex on the Beach will be :

Nicole O'Brien (Too Hot To Handle) Caro Viee (Love Island) Emily Salch (Love Island) Sher (Love Island) Kat Dunn (Big Brother) Jamar Lee (Big Brother Canada) Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao (Big Brother Canada) Ricky Rogers (Double Shot at Love) Mike Mulderrig (Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club) Dani Coco Elias Nicole Amelia Joelle Brian Alexis Christina

The show will definitely feature clashes and adorable moments between the singletons and exes. The trailer has already featured a tiny argument between Strut star Arisce and ex Mike.

Ex on the Beach season 5 will be released on March 31 at 8.00 pm ET on MTV.

