"Jamar acts like a child": Ex on the Beach fans slam Jamar Lee after he confessed to keeping a secret

Ex on the Beach Season 5 Episode 3, The Lengths We Go to Lie to an Ex,aired tonight on April 14, 2022. The episode featured Danielle Cohen entering the show as the ex-girlfriend of David Barta.

Jamar sat with his exes today on The Table of Truth and revealed to Da’Vonne and Minh Ly that he got intimate with another Big Brother Canada contestant.

Season 5 of Ex on the Beach follows a format similar to previous seasons. The show has singles and their exes go on a beach vacation together and try to give their love another chance. Through a series of tasks, they try to connect with each other and rekindle their love.

Ex on the Beach fans react as Jamar confesses to awful secrets

On today's The Table of Truth, Da'Vonne revealed that she was genuinely interested in getting back with Jamar. However, Jamar confessed to Minh Ly that he slept with another Big Brother Canada contestant. Minh Ly was beyond angry and started shouting at him, while Da'vonne stayed levelheaded and helped the other contestants keep their calm on today's episode of Ex on the Beach.

Fans were angry at Jamar Lee for not revealing this earlier to his love interests. They also praised Da'Vonne for keeping her calm.

Jeanie @Dirty30Jenny #ExOnTheBeach Da vonne was waiting on him to lie Da vonne was waiting on him to lie 😂😂 #ExOnTheBeach

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail Da’vonne is the absolute queen of every show she is casted on. Period. #ExOnTheBeach Da’vonne is the absolute queen of every show she is casted on. Period. #ExOnTheBeach

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail Da’vonne is the absolute queen of every show she is casted on. Period. #ExOnTheBeach Da’vonne is the absolute queen of every show she is casted on. Period. #ExOnTheBeach

Alana @Alana28191162 Da’ Vonne is like everybody big sister in the house #exonthebeach Da’ Vonne is like everybody big sister in the house #exonthebeach https://t.co/Y4Fs0kbu3V

geetee @lookin4gee Da’Vonne just makes whatever show she is on, y’all hate to see it #ExontheBeach Da’Vonne just makes whatever show she is on, y’all hate to see it #ExontheBeach

All about Ex on the Beach contestants Jamar and Da’Vonne's relationship

Big Brother and The Challenge star Da'Vonne was previously in a relationship with Big Brother star Jamar Lee. But Big Brother Canada star Minh Ly was smitten by him, and the two got into an unofficial relationship. He broke up with both of them and is now trying to win Da' Vonne back on Ex on the Beach.

What happened on Ex on the Beach tonight?

In today's episode of Ex on the Beach, viewers saw Dani (David's ex) make an appearance on the show. The former Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader? star revealed that David had asked for her cousin's phone number at a family event while they were dating.

David and Dani seemed to have a thoughtful conversation. Dani was later seen making out with David.

Ray confessed to Caro that he did talk to his ex on the phone. Later on The Table of Truth, he also confessed to cheating on her with Alexis.

The singles were asked to write three questions for their exes tonight. However, they could skip the question by eating a foul-smelling dish. The task caused a lot of chaos in today's episode.

Fans can watch new episodes of Ex on the Beach on Thursdays on MTV at 8.00 pm. Viewers can also catch up with the show on Philo TV or Fubo TV.

Edited by Siddharth Satish