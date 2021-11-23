Why did Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark break up? Split explored as 'Bachelorette' couple end their engagement

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark recently broke up on November 22 and the news has been trending on social media. Tayshia’s representative confirmed the news of the split, saying that she and Zac are no longer a couple.

Tayshia previously mentioned in an interview with Marie Claire that they had not planned a time for the wedding but were dating while engaged. An official statement is still awaited from Adams and Clark.

Reason behind Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup

A source mentioned to Page Six that they felt the pressure of navigating a public relationship in several ways. Their relationship started to fall apart in the last few months, and they eventually realized that they may not be a great fit.

Woody @Knewz_Currently #SM Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s ‘different plans for the future’ led to split dlvr.it/SD1Bwx Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s ‘different plans for the future’ led to split dlvr.it/SD1Bwx #SM https://t.co/piI3w2IfVp

The source also mentioned that they both had hectic schedules which kept them from spending time together. The couple’s breakup rumors began to spread when Adams was seen without her engagement ring when she arrived for the premiere of House of Gucci.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark relationship timeline

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark celebrate their love at The Empire State Building (Image via Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark met for the first time on The Bachelorette Season 16. Adams gave her final rose to Clark during and they got engaged. The former also shifted to New York City to be with her partner.

Following the end of The Bachelorette, they continued to share pictures on social media to keep their followers updated. Despite that, there were a lot of issues they had to navigate, and Clark also admitted that they had their share of differences.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Clark mentioned that they are passionate, driven, and busy human beings and so they have to remind themselves to work each other into their schedules. He added that after a few months, there were certainly ups and downs in their relationship.

Edited by Siddharth Satish