What to expect from 'The Amazing Race' Season 33 finale? Air time, release date, finalists, and more

Four teams are set to compete in The Amazing Race Season 33’s grand finale on March 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. After traveling to seven countries and seventeen cities, the show has reached its end.

The Amazing Race features ten teams of two who travel to different places in search of clues and perform mental and physical tasks. Navigating correctly through various countries and cities appears to be the biggest challenge for the contestants.

Which team is likely to win 'The Amazing Race' Season 33?

The final four teams set to test their strength and luck on Wednesday are Arun & Natalia, Ryan & Dusty, Raquel & Cayla, and Kim & Penn. The first hour of The Amazing Race will see the elimination of one of these teams, followed by the second half featuring the final task of the competition.

Moreover, all four teams have their respective strengths and weaknesses that determine their chances of winning or losing. Since not much has been revealed by the show regarding its final task, here’s an analysis of the potential winners of the $1 million grand prize in Season 33 of The Amazing Race.

4) Arun and Natalia Kumar

Since the father-daughter duo has not shown much of a winning spree throughout the season, the odds of them winning the show are low. Moreover, in most non-elimination tasks, they have ended up securing the last position. The duo also has trouble with navigation.

3) Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt

Although the all-female team had a brilliant start to the first five legs of the season, they slacked a bit in recent tasks. However, Raquel and Cayla remain competitive, and they do have a slight chance of winning The Amazing Race.

2) Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris

After barely escaping an elimination task last week, best friends Ryan and Dusty will appear in the finale. They are a fast and strong team, but Dusty’s vulnerability and impatience may be the biggest reason behind their defeat.

1) Kim & Penn Holderness

Kim and Penn are able to handle high-pressure situations well. Their excellent communication skills and consistency give them a great edge against all the other teams.

Kim and Penn have also won more legs than any other team on the show and stand a solid chance at winning the $1 million cash prize.

