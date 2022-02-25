Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris in The Amazing Race Episode 9: Elimination results and more

Four teams are still in the running to win CBS’ hit adventure reality show, The Amazing Race Season 33. After Wednesday’s episode, viewers were speculating about the elimination of Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris as they were the last team to reach the final spot. The competing teams went neck-to-neck in Thessaloniki, Greece, where they had to find clues in different places of the town and keep moving to win.

The Amazing Race features 11 teams of two who race around the world and compete to win a grand cash prize. Teams must navigate through different parts of the countryside, interact with locals, and perform mental and physical tasks that indicate the culture and history of that location.

Were Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris eliminated from The Amazing Race Episode 9?

As the show nears its finale, the competition is getting more challenging than ever. Teams are competing for the most stressful tasks of their lives. However, the mission in the latest episode was a non-elimination one. So even though Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris were the last to finish, they are not getting ruled out of the competition.

The ninth episode of The Amazing Race featured teams:

Kim & Penn Holderness - Married Internet Personalities

Raquel Moore & Cayla Platt - Flight Attendants

Ryan Ferguson & Dusty Harris - Best Friends

Arun & Natalia Kumar - Father/Daughter

These teams left no stones unturned in the Rock Bottom task. Each team had to search for gold coins hidden underneath thousands of stones to help them to move to their next destination.

In Leg 9 of the competition, the first team to find the gold coin were consistent winners Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt. The four teams were clueless for the first hour when they jumped in to look for the coins.

However, Raquel managed to find the coin first, which gave her team a strong lead as they traveled to their next destination. A few moments later, Kim found her team a coin, followed by Arun finding a coin. This left Ryan and Dusty in despair.

The three teams continued the rat race of traveling to further destinations to reach the final spot. Just when Ryan and Dusty had given up, the latter finally found a coin and renewed his team’s running in the game. But, of course, they were the last team to solve all the clues and reach the pit spot.

Moreover, the official order of finishers for Leg 9 in the game is:

1. Raquel & Cayla

2. Kim & Penn

3. Arun & Natalia

4. Ryan & Dusty

The next episode of The Amazing Race will air on March 2 on CBS.

