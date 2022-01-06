Who is Ryan Ferguson? ‘The Amazing Race’ contestant was wrongfully accused of murder

Ryan Ferguson is a contestant on CBS’ hit competition series, The Amazing Race. In the introductory video, he confessed that he had spent 10 years in prison.

At the age of 19, he was wrongfully accused of murder and was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment. According to reports, it was the case of Columbia Daily Tribune editor Kent Heitholt, who was killed in 2001.

Investigators had arrested Ferguson’s friend Charles 'Chuck' Erickson, who got The Amazing Race contestant involved in the case. Reports suggested there was no evidence against Ryan Ferguson except Erickson’s testimony and a janitor’s claim.

Here’s how Ryan Ferguson’s conviction overturned

In 2013, Making a Murderer attorney Kathleen Zellner took Ryan Ferguson’s case and apparently dug up the truth. Erickson and the janitor took back their initial testimony, which made them prosecutors who withheld evidence from the court.

After coming out of prison, Ryan Ferguson became a pilot trainer and also hosted MTV’s Unlocking The Truth. The show was about people who have been wrongfully convicted.

He said in a podcast interview:

“I feel for the other people who are still experiencing what I experienced. That’s always my first thought and last thought. Just knowing that we have a criminal justice in America and it is not functioning properly. There’s no accountability for police and prosecutors when they do the wrong thing.”

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Columbian has participated in CBS' series The Amazing Race with his best friend, Dusty Harris. Speaking about joining the show, Ferguson said:

"I was like, 'Yeah, I love The Amazing Race,' I watched it in prison. I was stuck in a cell, a little cage for 10 years. Do I want to explore the world with my best friend? Sure, why not."

All about ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33

The new season of The Amazing Race is finally here after waiting for two years. The filming of Season 33 started in February 2020, but it had to stop due to COVID-19.

Season 33 recently kickstarted on Wednesday, January 5, on CBS. Hosted by Phil Keoghan, The Amazing Race will include 11 teams of two members, who will be seen on a trek around the world. They will go through tough challenges at every destination. The team has to reach the final destination, and the winner of the race will receive a one million dollar cash prize.

Edited by Shaheen Banu