What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 9 air on Paramount+? Details explored

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is ready to air its ninth episode of the season on June 30, 2022.

The current season is said to be 10 episodes long, so this will be the last episode before the finale. The show has received an extremely positive response since it began airing on May 5, 2022.

Being a part of the legendary Star Trek universe, Strange New Worlds has had a lot of expectations riding on its shoulders since it was announced nearly a year back.

The series' expanded universe has so far managed to hit every mark, most recently with The Elysian Kingdom. In the episode, the nebula set up a fantasy land inside the USS Enterprise's interiors.

The upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will see the Enterprise face a devastating challenge on a barren planet. It will air at 3.00 AM ET on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, Episode 9 promo: A dark and haunting episode full of twists?

The preview clip for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teases an episode filled with haunting occurrences on a barren planet that has recently called for help. The promo sees the USS Enterprise send a landing party to a planet ravaged by monsters and other demons.

The entire episode seems to have a horror-movie feel to it, with the promo depicting many scary scenes coupled with a great background score to accentuate them.

Whatever demon or monster the party will face in the upcoming episode will not be easy to deal with. The promo mentions that there were "20 casualties," with some of them "ripped" apart. This indicates a dangerous foe and a difficult challenge for the crew of the USS Enterprise.

This will certainly not be the first time the franchise has adopted horror film aesthetics, but it just seems curiously more serious this time.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, as released by Paramount, reads:

"The USS Enterprise crew comes face-to-face with their demons – and scary monsters too – when their landing party is stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy.

The synopsis says the crew will face "their" demons. This means the group will have to fight both physical battles against monsters and personal battles to make it out of the penultimate episode.

Christopher J. Byrne directed this episode, while Davy Perez was in charge of the script.

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Bruce Horak as Hemmer and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. It also stars Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura and Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode of the Star Trek spinoff will be released on June 30, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on Paramount+. After it airs, there will only be one episode left in the season.

