What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1 episode 6 air on Paramount+? Details explored

The 11th installment in the Star Trek franchise - Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - made its debut on May 5, 2022, exclusively on Paramount+. Episode six of the show is all set to be released this Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Jenny Lumet have served as the creators of this much-awaited spin-off, which picks up from Star Trek: Discovery, and chronicles the story of Captain Christopher Pike and the team at Starship USS Enterprise, exploring brand new worlds in the galaxy, a decade ahead of Star Trek: The Original Series.

Reportedly titled, 'Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach', the new episode has Bill Wolkoff and Robin Wasserman as writers with Andi Armaganian acting as director.

The story so far: What happened in episode 5 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Episode 5, which arrived on Thursday, June 2, 2022, was titled, 'Spock Amok'. The beginning of the episode witnessed Enterprise undergoing a recondition at Starbase 1.

Noonien-Singh and Number One were seen taking part and succeeding in 'Enterprise Bingo' - a highly popular game among crew members of low rank.

Furthermore, while undertaking a mind meld ceremony, T'Pring and Spock's katras were accidentally swapped. The episode then showcased Chapel and M'Benga utilizing specialized medical technology to help the duo, so that they could return each other's katras.

Captain Pike was also seen figuring out the motives of R'ongovians and explaining them bluntly, therefore, compelling the latter to accept and sign the treaty.

The episode ended on a gripping note, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the progress of the story next week.

Check out the promo for episode 6 here:

A closer look at the cast members of season 1 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

American actor Anson Mount has played the role of lead character Captain Christopher Pike, with Ethan Peck in the role of Spock.

Apart from Mount and Peck, other notable actors on the cast list include Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Bruce Horak as Hemmer, Babs Olusanmokun as M'Benga and Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley/Number One.

Apart from this, one can also see Adrian Holmes as Robert April, Gia Sandhu as T'Pring and Dan Jeannotte as George Samuel.

Premiere dates for the 5 upcoming episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Since season one has a total of 10 episodes, with the first five down, the release radar has five more lined up over the next few weeks.

Here is a list of the premiere dates for the upcoming episodes:

Episode 6: June 9, 2022

Episode 7: June 16, 2022

Episode 8: June 23, 2022

Episode 9: June 30, 2022

Episode 10: July 7, 2022

Don't forget to watch episode 6 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1, arriving on June 9, only on Paramount+.

