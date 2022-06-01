What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 5 air on Paramount+? ''Spock Amok” Trailer and more details explored

The fifth episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, titled Spock Amok, is set to premiere on June 2, 2022, on Paramount+ at 3.00 AM ET/12.00 AM PT. With 10 episodes, season 1 will go on till July 7, 2022, with one episode being released every week. The show was released on May 5, 2022, to widespread critical acclaim and high praise from viewers.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she’s been hiding as she races to find a cure."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 5 - promo and recap

A promo was released ahead of the premiere on June 2, which features an interesting reference to Amok Time from a highly popular episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''It’s a comedy of manners when Spock has a personal visit in the middle of Spock and Captain Pike’s crucial negotiations with an unusual alien species.''

The previous episode, titled Memento Mori, focused on the Enterprise crew as they set off to a Federation colony. However, tension rises when they find out that the colony is completely abandoned. A baffled Number One then takes the initiative to unveil the mystery, but things become more complicated after her crew discovers evidence of a shocking massacre along with an eerie spacecraft. Subsequent events that unfold in the episode set things up nicely for Spock Amok, which is expected to be an absolute treat for fans, with numerous intriguing references and easter eggs.

One of the most anticipated shows of the year, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds met the expectations of its fans and critics, with praise being directed towards its narrative style and the stellar performances by its cast. Critics appreciated the show's overall approach and tone, which did not compromise on ambition. The series is also noted for its more conventional, episodic narrative that will remind viewers of Star Trek: The Original Series. Currently, the show has a 98% approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast

The cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds features a number of talented actors, including:

Anson Mount as Christopher Pike

Ethan Peck as Spock

Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh

Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura

Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, it is a spin-off to Star Trek: Discovery and is the 11th instalment in the acclaimed franchise.

You can watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Spock Amok on Paramount+ on June 2, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET/12.00 AM PT.

