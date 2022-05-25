What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 4 air on Paramount +? Sneak peek and more about the sci-fi show

The latest addition to the Star Trek series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, is set to air its fourth episode on Paramount+ on May 26, 2022. Titled Memento Mori, the episode focuses on the U.S.S. Enterprise that has come under attack from an unknown evil force.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''While on a routine supply mission to a colony planet, the U.S.S. Enterprise comes under an attack from an unknown malevolent force. Pike brings all his heart and experience to bear in facing the crisis, but the security officer warns him that the enemy cannot be dealt with by conventional Starfleet means.''

Air time, release and more details about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 4

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 4 will be released on Paramount+ on May 26, 2022, at 3 am ET/12 midnight PT. Widely anticipated by fans, the episode is expected to be another thrilling ride as the U.S.S. Enterprise is attacked by an unknown force. Despite Pike's sincere efforts, fighting this mysterious enemy proves difficult.

In the third episode, titled Ghosts of Illyria, the Starfleet crew sets out on a mission to Hetemit IX and a deserted colony of the Illyrians. The colony was inhabited by a humanoid race who aspired to join the Federation but were considered outcasts due to their use of genetic engineering. The crew set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of the group from the planet. However, tension rises as an ion storm puts the entire crew's lives in danger.

So far, the series has received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the storyline, structuring of the episodes and the performances by the cast. Anson Mount and Ethan Peck, in particular, have received immense critical acclaim for their performances. Both of them, apart from Rebecca Romijn, reprised their roles from Star Trek: Discovery.

The show continues to explore philosophical themes of morality and existentialism that the franchise is known for. Although ambitious at its heart, the show stays true to its roots and it'll be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer

On April 4, 2022, Paramount+ released the official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The gripping trailer, noted for its gorgeous visuals, offers a peek into the numerous exciting events that will unfold over the course of the season. The official synopsis of the show reads:

''The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.''

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, the show is a spinoff from Star Trek: Discovery and is the eleventh series from the franchise. The second season is currently in production and is expected to be out sometime in 2023.

Don't miss Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 4 on Paramount+ on May 26, 2022, at 3 am ET/12 midnight PT.

Edited by Somava