How old is Alyssa Lopez? Big Brother alum set to appear on The Challenge: USA

Alyssa Lopez will participate in CBS' reality series The Challenge: USA. The show is set to premiere on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on the television network and will be streamed on Paramount Plus throughout the summer. She and 28 other famous reality stars from Love Island, The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother are set to make their debut.

The star is 24 years old and had previously appeared as a houseguest on Big Brother Season 23. After a string of chances of going home, she was finally voted out of the house in a 3-1 vote. The reality star placed 7th and was the 5th member of the jury. She is now back on reality TV in an all-new CBS show.

The official synopsis of The Challenge: USA reads:

"For the first time in “Challenge” history, reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves."

Alyssa Lopez has been seen partying with the Siesta Key gang

Alyssa, a Sarasota, Florida native, loves beaches and swimwear. She made her entrepreneurial debut with her friend Meredith Mickelson to launch her swimwear brand called Molliebird. The duo launched the company, hoping to provide comfortable, chic, flirty, and sophisticated swimwear items with premium fabric.

She is also seen partying with the Siesta Key ladies and constantly interacts with them on Instagram. Juliette Porter and Camilla Cattaneo from the cast have commented on her photos, and the star is also seen with Amanda Miller in one of her party photos.

Ahead of her Big Brother debut, she revealed a handful of facts about herself to CBS. Alyssa was featured on a Hooters billboard and taxi top. The star also has a Drone Aircraft License and has pursued gymnastics for 10 years. She holds a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Production and calls herself,

"Witty, sarcastic, and outgoing."

The star's favorite activities include weightlifting, videography and video editing, boating with friends, going to the dog park with her dogs Jester and Piper, and driving to Siesta Key regularly to watch the sunset.

As per her statement to CBS, Big Brother was on her bucket list. She said:

"I am most excited to just live out my number one bucket list goal. I have religiously watched Big Brother since I was 11 years old and I have applied four times. I have a photo of the Big Brother logo on my vision board. It will also be exciting to meet new people around the U.S. and live somewhere different then Sarasota. I have never lived outside of Sarasota in my life."

During her Big Brother stint, Alyssa spent a considerable amount of time with fellow co-star and Team Captain of the Kings Christian Birkenberger, as was evident from the live BB23 feeds. The stars were surrounded by rumors of them dating post the show, and eventually, both made an official statement to US Weekly regarding their breakup. Alyssa said:

"We realized leaving the show that I have a career and he has to focus on his career, and we have barely any time to hang out with friends. So having a relationship just isn't something that we're able to do."

However, Christian revealed that the duo were best friends irrespective of what happened on and off the show and checked up on each other almost daily.

Alyssa has amassed a whopping 95K followers on social media and constantly updates them about her projects and models for her swimwear company. Her fans are called Alyssa's Avengers, and the group will only increase after seeing her on The Challenge: USA.

The Challenge: USA will be filmed in Buenos Aires, with T.J. Lavin hosting the "most unpredictable and cutthroat game." The contestants will put their best foot forward, and in the end, one male and one female participant will be named the champion and will win $500,000. The winners will then compete in the upcoming Paramount+ tournament, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

