What is Rylan Clark's net worth? Fortune explored amid 'Big Brother' hosting gig rumors

With Big Brother returning, Rylan Clark is said to be the first choice to host the upcoming reboot. The popular reality show, which was canceled by Channel 5 years ago, is expected to return on ITV2 in autumn 2023, with Rylan in the running to host it.

In 2000, Big Brother premiered on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and ran for 11 seasons until 2010, when it was picked up by Channel 5. Rylan, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, would be a fan favorite to return to the show, which he already credits as life-changing.

Rylan Clark's worth and career path

Clark, born on October 25, 1988, in East London, has multiple sources of income, and his wealth is ever-growing. His current net worth is estimated to be around $6 million as of 2022.

Since the age of sixteen, he has been a part-time model and was a runner-up on Signed by Katie Price. Clark made it to the television rounds of The X Factor's ninth season the following year. His popularity grew, and so did his net worth.

In 2013, he competed on Celebrity Big Brother and won. Following that, he hosted This Morning's Hub, Big Brother's Bit on the Side, and appeared as a guest on other shows. Rylan Clark appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2015.

Clark's Personal Life

Rylan was previously married to Dan Neal, but the couple divorced in 2021 after six years of marriage.

He said:

"I had my career, I had my family, but then I suddenly didn’t… All of a sudden I feel like I’ve gone back ten years, but I’m ten years more advanced. I’m in a very different position to where I was back then - financially and career-wise. I’ve just got to learn to trust again. I was in a ten-year relationship and when you learn things... It [expletive] you up. I don’t know how long I’ll be [expletive] up for."

He hasn't publicly disclosed any new relationships since his divorce from Dan, and he recently revealed that he went on a solo vacation, implying that the star is currently single.

Rylan has built an enviable TV career since winning Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, hosting shows including It Takes Two, Supermarket Sweep, and Ready Steady Cook and a Saturday afternoon show on Radio 2.

Stay tuned to follow if Clark ends up being the host for the latest season of Big Brother.

Edited by Sayati Das