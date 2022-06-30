What is T.J. Lavin’s net worth? TV host’s fortune explored ahead of The Challenge: USA Season 1 premiere

American BMX rider, television host, musician and The Challenge: USA host T.J. Lavin has a net worth of $9 million. His net worth primarily comes from being a sponsored dirt jumper and BMX rider.

Getting various endorsement deals throughout his career from notable brands, including S&M Bikes, Kicker, Monster Energy Drink, Headrush, and Lavs Labs, and hosting the MTV reality show series The Challenge has helped him amass his wealth.

T.J. Lavin will now be seen hosting Season 1 of a new upcoming MTV series, The Challenge: USA, which will premiere on July 6, 2022, on CBS at 9:30 PM ET/PT.

All about The Challenge: USA host T.J. Lavin

Born in 1976 in Las Vegas, Nevada, T.J. Lavin started riding bikes when he was just 15 years old. After years of practice, he became a professional at 19 and won almost every competition, including the X Game, where he won two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, and the Dew Action Sports Tour.

Lavin is hailed as one of the greatest BMX riders of all time. He was crowned the "King of Dirt" in 1995. According to Las Vegas Weekly, he has a racetrack in his backyard that he uses to practice with friends.

Married to his longtime girlfriend Roxanne Sioridia, Lavin is also a musician. He taught himself how to play piano from a young age. He built a recording studio inside his home when he became financially able. He released a few singles, including Soldier, in 2008. Soldier was a tribute to his long-time friend Stephen Murray who crashed during the AST Dew Tour and suffered a serious spinal injury.

Two years later, in 2010, Lavin too suffered similar fate while competing in the Dew Tour event in Las Vegas. He crashed, and was rushed to the hospital where he was put into a medically-induced coma due to his injuries. He developed pneumonia shortly after but recovered completely a few days later.

Apart from hosting The Challenge franchise on MTV since its eleventh season, Lavin has also starred in A Monster Among Men and Viena and the Fantomes. He was also the subject of the movie A Film about T.J. Lavin.

Interestingly, Lavin even has a video game named after him, MTV Sports: T.J. Lavin's Ultimate BMX.

More about The Challenge: USA Season 1

The Challenge: USA will feature 28 reality stars competing to win $500,000 and a chance to participate in "The Challenge: Global Championship" (working title) that will stream exclusively on Paramount+. A spinoff to MTV’s long-running reality competition series The Challenge, the series will feature reality stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The all-star group of players who will take on the new challenge includes SURVIVOR winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina, BIG BROTHER winner Xavier Prather, THE AMAZING RACE winner James Wallington and LOVE ISLAND winner Justine Ndiba. Players have proven they can "outwit, outlast and outplay" their competition and "expect the unexpected," but now, for the first time in THE CHALLENGE history, they will compete in the most grueling mental and physical competitions they have ever faced."

The Challenge, which was the very first reality competition series when it launched on June 1, 1998, is currently the longest-running reality series in the history of television. Tune in to CBS on July 6 to watch The Challenge: USA Season 1, which is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions.

