Jake Paul Ridiculousness: What happened when the Youtuber went on the MTV show?

After Jake Paul was kicked out of Disney's comedy series 'Bizaardvark', the YouTuber struck it rich when he signed with MTV to host the spin-off version of 'Ridiculousness', a popular show that has been airing on the channel since 2011.

Paul worked out a deal with MTV alongside his ex-wife Tana Mongeau, and the show was tagged as 'Bustedness'.

The show followed the same concept as Ridiculousness, wherein Paul and his friends added their comments and reactions to some of the viral videos on the internet.

Bustedness was hosted by Paul, and it featured Mongeau, convicted criminal-turned-model Jeremy Meeks, and actor Mike Majlak.

Bustedness was Paul's first appearance on MTV, while Mongeau had done her own reality show before with the channel, which was made digitally available on YouTube.

Paul and Mongeau announced in late 2019 that they will be featuring in special themed episodes of Ridiculousness' spin-off show. However, only two episodes could make the cut on MTV, dated May 6 and May 7, 2020.

According to DramaAlert, Bustedness was subsequently cancelled because of MTV's apparent problems with Mongeau.

Anon Source: Jake Paul & Tana’s MTV show was canceled after announcement 3 days ago.



MTV exes did not care for Tana according to source. #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/DDpzkvlqkN — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 15, 2019

Paul's friend, Majlak, would later go on to claim that the show was not cancelled, but they only fimed the two pilot episodes and no contract was offered to them after that.

Why was Jake Paul banished from Bizaardvark?

Bustedness was not the only show Jake Paul had to walk away from. The 23-year-old YouTuber starred in Disney's Bizaardvark for almost two years before being kicked out of the show.

In July 2017, Disney Channel announced that Paul would no longer be associated with Bizaardvark.

"We've mutually agreed that Jake Paul will leave his role on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. On behalf of the production company, the cast and crew, we thank Jake for his good work on the TV series for the past 18 months and extend our best wishes to him," read Disney's statement.

Following his release, KTLA revealed that Paul's neighbors had filed multiple complaints against him for the nuisance he caused in the neighborhood. The YouTuber would often host loud parties, and pull off risky stunts which irked his neighbors.

Disney and Jake Paul reached an agreement under which he will leave his role on "Bizaardvark" https://t.co/srCvNepNRy — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2017

Paul later admitted that he was fired by Disney for the above-mentioned reasons. Since then, he has briefly focused on establishing himself as a YouTube star and has managed to amass more than 20 million subscribers.