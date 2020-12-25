Why did Jake Paul leave the Bizaardvark show?

Jake Paul's popularity on social media could not prevent American teen comedy series Bizaardvark from getting a measly 3.6 rating on IMDb.

However, Jake Paul already had 9 million subscribers on YouTube at the time when the series aired on Disney Channel, and therefore he did add to the popularity of the show.

Therefore it came as a surprise to many when Jake Paul parted ways with the series in July 2017 at the age of 20.

Disney and Jake Paul reached an agreement under which he will leave his role on "Bizaardvark" https://t.co/srCvNepNRy — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2017

While it was initially reported that this was a mutual agreement between the two parties, it was later revealed that Jake Paul was fired by the channel.

According to a Hollywood Reporter article from 2017, Jake Paul was let go after an incident with an LA news crew. Here's an excerpt from the article:

KTLA had sent a crew to investigate reports that Paul and his YouTuber housemates were making a nuisance of themselves, lighting fires in a drained swimming pool, mounting dirt-bike drag races outside their $18,000-per-month rented house in Beverly Grove, and drawing crowds of fans outside the Kilkea Drive residence.

Paul and his posse responded by ambushing the reporter with a T-shirt cannon, climbing on the roof of the KTLA van, then mocking the reporter's unremarkable shoes (a callback to a popular 2015 meme).

Jake Paul’s character in the series was also that of a content creator who performed dares given by his audience. Bizaardvark ran from 2016 to 2019 and also starred Madison Hu and Olivia Rodrigo.

Jake Paul’s career after the series

Jake Paul and his brother Logan continued to create content on various social media platforms after the series, while their popularity also kept on growing.

In January 2020, Jake Paul decided to follow in the footsteps of Logan and turned to professional boxing.

While Logan lost to fellow Youtuber KSI in his first fight, Jake beat AnEsonGib in the first round of their bout.

Jake Paul then faced former NBA star Nate Robinson on November 28th, serving as the co-main event of Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring against Roy Jones Jr. He knocked out Robinson in the second round to win his second match in as many fights.

After the contest, he called out UFC lightweight Conor McGregor and his whole team in an act that has since evolved into a full-blown feud.

Jake Paul also called out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren for a boxing match.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word.... I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

Askren accepted the challenge for the bout on March 28th, though there is no confirmation by any promoter for the same.