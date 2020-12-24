Jake Paul takes aim at Conor McGregor and the UFC again in latest troll video

Jake Paul has posted another video on Twitter aimed at trolling Conor McGregor and other major figures involved with the UFC.

The minute-long video consisted of Jake Paul acting like different people involved in the UFC. Everyone he made fun of is someone who has commented on the Conor McGregor and Jake Paul scenario.

So far, no one has taken a bite of his bait, and he can't seem to get a fight. Jake Paul clearly made the video to get under the skin of the fighters and hopefully score a fight.

There were a lot of people he made fun of in the clip and it started with what appears to be Nate Diaz. Jake Paul went on to make fun of Dillon Danis and the toilet paper stunt, as well as Dana White and Conor McGregor.

Surprisingly, Jake didn't try too hard to make fun of McGregor, rather than the people around him. The clip itself is called "MMA Chronicles Part 1" on Twitter, so there may be another version of this soon.

Jake Paul and other reactions about his trolling in the community

Jake Paul's stunts to try to get a fight set up have been very polarizing on social media. Many people find it ridiculous and don't believe Conor will ever fight Jake, regardless of the money offered.

@TheNotoriousMMA Keep ignoring this kid all he's trying to do is get a payday. In fact how about you tell him he has to beat @KSI and then you'll think about it lmao — Sykrid (@Sykrid) December 23, 2020

I can't tell what's worse, how cringey MMA Twitter can get, how cringey Jake Paul stans are, or that I almost cracked a smile watching this. https://t.co/5RScnisrZl — nothin but nelson (@nelsonforyou) December 23, 2020

Many have also called out Jake Paul for simply wanting attention and trying to make a payday out of his fights. That's probably not wrong, but most major fighters in this era use trash talk to build attention around their fights, or to have a better chance at the fights they want. Conor McGregor was known for doing the same thing Jake Paul is doing now.

It's also possible that Jake wanted to try and get his own major fight as fast as possible, with his brother Logan set to fight Floyd Mayweather in February 2021. Either way, Jake Paul has certainly received attention and made some splashes in the community.

Bro you really think a actual fighter that has trained his whole life Won 2 belts in 2 divisions made more money then anyone in mma would want to even fight a fucking YouTube vlogger.? It’s a waist of connors time. — Darrell (@darrelladcox) December 23, 2020

idk about this. I dont think its good idea to joke about Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. I understand you are not afraid of them but you cant win against them either. You do you tho — Getafiix (@Getafiix1) December 23, 2020

According to Chael Sonnen, Jake may be set to fight Ben Askren in March, and then Dillon Danis afterward. Ben Askren was also briefly featured in Jake Pauls' troll Twitter video. Ben then posted a clip on Twitter to accept a fight from the YouTuber.

What comes next is a mystery, but Jake against Ben may be the closest fight.