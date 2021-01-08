Tana Mongeau net worth: What is Jake Paul's ex-wife's worth and what is her profession?

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul's ex-wife, is reported to have a net worth of $4 million in 2020, as per CelebrityNetWorth.com. Mongeau is a YouTuber, model, and musician.

Born on June 24, 1998, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mongeau's primary source of income is her YouTube channel where she has racked up more than 5 million followers. She also has a vlogging channel with almost 2 million subscribers.

The 22-year-old YouTuber is best known for her "Storytime" videos. According to Social Blade, Mongeau's earnings from the video-based platform is anywhere between $3,300 to $52,700, per month.

Building upon a successful start to her YouTuber career, Mongeau ventured into the realm of music and went on to release six singles as a lead artist.

She also cracked a deal with MTV to air a reality show on their YouTube channel which involved Mongeau. The show, named 'MTV: No Filter', continued for two seasons but was subsequently cancelled before it approached the third season.

Mongeau has always been open about her relationship status, and recognizes herself as a bisexual. She was most notably in a relationship with supermodel and actress Bella Thorne; the pair fell apart in 2019.

The 22-year-old began dating fellow YouTuber Jake Paul, whom she 'married' in July 2019. Intrestingly, both Mongeau and Paul both have admitted that their marriage wasn't legal.

Tana Mongeau's and Jake Paul's marriage stunt

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul married each other in 2019. Their marriage was streamed live on YouTube, with the viewers having to pay $50 to watch it. It was later uploaded to Jake Paul's YouTube account, and the video has garnered more than ten million views.

In one of her YouTube videos, Mongeau stated that her marriage with Paul was not going to be legally binded since it "takes away the love". At the same time, Mongeau also noted that she genuinely loves Paul.

"To everybody that's calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don't do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally. But any wedding I have, if I have three more fu****g weddings, I really wouldn't want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love," said Mongeau.

Mongeau and Paul reportedly broke up in January 2020, but the two YouTubers were recently seen celebrating the new year together.

This was also Paul's second fake marriage, with his first apparent ex-wife being Erika Costell.