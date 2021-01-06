Are Jake paul and Tana Mongeau married? The truth behind the notorious YouTuber's second wedding

Jake Paul’s personal life is messy, to say the least. The YouTuber recently celebrated the new year in Miami with his former girlfriend Tana Mongeau, thus fueling the rumors about the couple getting back together.

Tana Mongeau had married Jake Paul in a ‘kayfabe’ ceremony in July 2019. The YouTube personalities, however, were living in different houses and did not have a marriage certificate. Recently Jake Paul purchased a house in Miami and celebrated the new year with his friends, which included Mongeau.

@jakepaul HE BOUGHT A MANSION IN MIAMI ALREADY also thanks @tanamongeau for telling us pic.twitter.com/Pxs0KgnCPo — SUNNY | STREAM PARK SOUTH FREESTYLE (@jakepaulsive) December 30, 2020

It was reported that Paul and Mongeau had broken up in January 2020. Since then, Jake Paul has been allegedly dating Julia Rose, but recent social media activity has hinted that the two are now broken up.

Even when the couple was ‘married’ the duo had an interesting arrangement. Their nuptials were supposed to be for an ‘open’ marriage. Jake Paul had even suggested that they had an understanding wherein they could see other people. During their time together, Tana was regularly caught hanging out with Noah Cyrus and Jake Paul being apparently okay with the development.

This is not the first relationship that Jake Paul has been in though. Over his career as a YouTuber, Paul has been linked to the likes of Alissa Violet and Erika Costell as well as Mongeau, and Julia Rose.

Has Jake Paul moved to Miami?

Jake Paul has been concentrating on his professional boxing career recently.

He was in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. card. He knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in what was his second professional boxing win.

Since then, he has been calling out boxers and UFC fighters for boxing matches.

In the process, he has also apparently left his California residence and decided to move to Miami to further concentrate on his boxing career. However, if rumors are to be believed, this move was necessitated when his relationship with girlfriend Julia Rose ended.

From Dillon Danis to Conor McGregor, Jake Paul has called out numerous MMA stars for a boxing match.

Incidentally, his brother Logan Paul will be taking on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition bout on February 20th.

A boxing match against Ben Askren seemed like a done deal for Jake Paul but his inaction towards advancing the fight has since drawn criticism from the former ONE FC and Bellator MMA welterweight champion.