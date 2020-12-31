Where is Youtube boxing sensation Jake Paul moving to after selling his house? 

Popular YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul seems really determined to make it big as a professional boxer. Paul is selling his house in Los Angeles and looking to shift to Miami to focus on his pro boxing career.

YouTube star @jakepaul has announced today that he is leaving his multi-million dollar California mansion in an effort to alleviate distractions on his path to become "one of the biggest boxers in the world".



He is currently in talks to box @Benaskren on March 28th. — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) December 30, 2020

Following his second-round knockout victory over former NBA ace Nate Robinson at the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view in November, Jake Paul has been seriously contemplating taking his boxing career to greater heights. In an interaction with TMZ, Paul revealed that he is choosing to leave Los Angeles because there are a lot of distractions there and he just wants to focus on training right now.

“The main reason is that I am stepping into a new chapter of my life where I am a legitimate pro fighter. And being in Los Angeles, there are so many distractions, so much going on and it doesn’t really allow me to focus on training.”

Jake Paul feels that the happening and glamorous lifestyle of Los Angeles will hamper his goal of becoming a world-class boxer because he is attracted to that kind of life. However, since his solitary aim in life right now is to become one of the top prizefighters in the world, Paul is ready to leave LA to achieve his dreams

“In Los Angeles, you guys know has all the parties, all the madness, and it’s too much to be around because I’m the type of guy whose attracted to that chaos. And for me, if I want to be one of the top prize fighters in the world which is my goal then being here just isn’t the move."

The luxuries and comforts of his LA home is something that Jake Paul believes will kill his dream of becoming a world-class boxer. While training for his recently concluded fight against Nate Robinson, Paul spent four months in Las Vegas since he likes the atmosphere better.

“There’s a saying, ‘Comfortability kills,’ and I have found it so true in every aspect of my life. I have everything here and all the luxuries and comforts. I don’t even spend most of my time here.”

Jake Paul is on a quest for money fight against The Mystic Mac

Jake Paul has been trying to book himself a big money fight against UFC's poster boy Conor McGregor. Since beating Robinson, the only name that's been on Paul's lips has been that of the Irishman. Paul even released a video on Twitter calling out Conor McGregor for a boxing clash, in which he insulted Conor's longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin.

Paul's distasteful callout of McGregor drew flak from multiple sections of the MMA community and former UFC fighters like Michael Bisping and Ben Askren have also offered to fight him. Conor McGregor, however, is yet to respond to Jake Paul and is scheduled to return to the octagon on January 23 against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.