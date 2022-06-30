Who is The Challenge contestant Angela Rummans? Big Brother alum is the author of three books

Angela Rummans is set to participate on CBS' reality series The Challenge: USA. The show will air its premiere on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on the television network as well as can be streamed on Paramount+.

The competition will feature contestants who are already established reality stars from shows like Survivor, The Amazing Race, Love Island and Big Brother.

Angela will mark her debut on The Challenge: USA after her stint on Big Brother Season 20. She appeared as a houseguest on the show and placed fourth in the competition and the 8th member of the jury.

The star has authored three books: Unbothered: Break Down the Boulders Between You and Your True Potential in 2019, Angela's Plant-Based Kitchen: 100+ Plant-Based Recipes in 2020 and Angela's Plant-Based Kitchen Volume 2: 100+ Seasonal Plant-Based Recipes in 2021.

Angela Rummans was deemed the villainess of her Big Brother season

Season 20 of Big Brother saw some talented contestants, while there were others who were popular as the villains in the show. Angela was considered to be in the latter group of participants. The star was a dominant member of the Level Six alliance and formed a close bond with fellow contestants Tyler Crispen and Kaycee Clark.

Although she formed the final three deal with Tyler and Kaycee, things didn't go according to her plan. In the final four stage, fellow contestant JC Mounduix became the Head of Household (HOH) and nominated her and Tyler. When Kaycee won the Power of Veto (POV) and looked out for herself, she decided to evict Angela.

Though the reality star didn't win the season, she found love with fellow contestant Tyler Crispen. After their stint on Big Brother, the duo appeared in the audience for Dancing With The Stars Season 27.

They also competed in the Professional Bowlers Association's Celebrity Invitational on January 17, 2019, which aired on February 3, 2019 on FOX.

On January 10, 2021, the Big Brother alums announced their engagement and shared photos of their proposal on Instagram. They also posted a YouTube video of the proposal. The Unbothered author talked about the proposal in the video and said:

"He got me good! I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever, watch how it all went down on our YouTube. Also grab the Kleenex's."

Many former Big Brother contestants took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. These included Haleigh Broucher, Josh Martinez, Tommy Bracco, Rachel Swindler, Cody Calafiore, Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes.

Tyler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his experience of leaving Angela at home when he went to film Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22. He was placed sixth in the season.

He said:

"We are literally inseparable. Like, since the day we met in the Big Brother house, we have spent less than 10 days apart. And we do everything together, from traveling to our business to literally just eating every meal. We do every single thing together. To be torn apart like this is like, it's not easy. But we both know it's for a reason."

Before her television debut, Angela was a professional pole vaulter and college dropout-turned-entrepreneur. She is the owner of Paper’d Moments LLC and the co-founder of jewelry company Naut & Chain that she runs with her fiance. The duo work as social media influencers, travel bloggers, models and actors.

The star describes herself as "spontaneous, scheming, and headstrong." Her favorite activities include beach volleyball, spearfishing, and oil painting. She was also a professional track-and-field athlete and trained at the Olympic training center with the Olympic team.

As per her CBS bio, she gives 10% of her income to a different charity every month.

The Challenge: USA, filmed in Buenos Aires with host T.J. Lavin, will be the “most unpredictable and cutthroat game." There will be 28 contestants fighting their hardest and of these, one male and one female participant will be crowned the winner. They will then compete in the upcoming Paramount+ tournament, The Challenge: Global Championship (working title).

