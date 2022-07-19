What time will Love Island USA Season 4 premiere on Peacock? Show schedule and more details explored

The brand new season of Love Island USA is almost here and will air on July 19, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Peacock. The new season of the show will feature 10 islanders who will join the season to try and find love.

They will be coupled up with other contestants and will take part in interesting challenges assigned to them. Any member who remains single will be eliminated.

Love Island USA Season 4 timings (Image via @loveislandusa/Twitter)

The new season will be hosted by Sarah Hyland and narrator Iain Sterling. Contestants of Love Island USA will only have a single goal in mind - to essentially remain together until the end of the season to win the coveted prize.

Female contestants include Deborah Chubb, Zeta Morrison, Courtney Boerner, Sydney Paight and Sereniti Springs amongst the ladies. Meanwhile, Andy Voyen, Felipe Gomes, Timmy Pandolfi, Jesse Bray, and Isaiah Campbell are the men on this season of the show.

More details on the Love Island USA Season 4

Love Island USA @loveislandusa ‍



Stream the new season of Coming in HOT!Stream the new season of #LoveIslandUSA this summer. July 19 only on @peacocktv. Coming in HOT! ❤️‍🔥Stream the new season of #LoveIslandUSA this summer. July 19 only on @peacocktv. https://t.co/znaAl4fHNx

Love Island USA franchise was inspired by its British counterpart, which has proved itself to be a big hit. The dating reality show has previously been filmed in places like Fiji and Las Vegas and the upcoming season has been shot on the California coast.

New episodes of Love Island USA Season 4 will drop on Peacock on Tuesdays through Sundays each week.

The hot singletons in the game will enter the villa in the hopes of finding the perfect partner for themselves. However, it is not an easy ride as recoupling is bound to make things harder. Islanders can couple up with multiple partners over the course of their season, so some feelings will definitely be toyed with.

The official synopsis of Love Island USA Season 4 reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed."

Viewers have to tune in to find out how the islanders fare in this new season, considering there is a $100,000 prize on the line. Fans will be voting for the top couple. However, it will be up to the final two contestants to decide whether they would like to split the cash prize and break off their relationship or make the relationship work and keep the prize to themselves.

Viewers will also see Modern Family star Sara Hyland hosting the show with her fun and charming personality. Welcoming viewers to a brand new season of the hit series, she said in a newly released video:

"On Love Island USA, get ready for a summer full of lights, camera, and so much action...Things are gonna get real hot..real fast..So many s**y singles, so little clothers. This is gonna be one heck of a summer."

Iain Sterling, on the other hand, was the original narrator of the British version of Love Island. He was announced as the voiceover star for the US version on June 15, 2022.

NBC Universal made a statement about the same and said:

“The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board. Iain embodies everything fans love about the show — humor, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

Fan reactions to the premiere

As soon as news of the premiere was out, fans of the previous seasons of the show took to social media to express their excitement about it. While some said that they were looking forward to it, others wondered if they could get a sneak peak of the villa the Islanders would be staying in.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the premiere:

a. @allyhaiz @loveislandusa @Sarah_Hyland i can’t wait! can we get a sneak peek of the villa bestie? @loveislandusa @Sarah_Hyland i can’t wait! can we get a sneak peek of the villa bestie? 👀

Some excited fans simply said that they were "ready" for the show to begin, while others shared GIFs exclaiming that it was "love island premiere day!"

Jessica Lucero @itsjesslucero



Guess I gotta add #LoveIslandUSA starting tomorrow has me HYPEGuess I gotta add @peacockTV to my list of steaming services #LoveIslandUSA starting tomorrow has me HYPEGuess I gotta add @peacockTV to my list of steaming services

After three successful seasons on CBS, the American version of Love Island UK was taken over by NBC. The show is bound to bring in more viewers now that it has moved to the network's popular streaming site Peacock.

Don't forget to tune into Love Island USA on Peacock this Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far