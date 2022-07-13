What is Sarah Hyland’s net worth? Actress’ fortune explored as she turns host for Love Island USA Season 4

Season 4 of Love Island USA is bringing its viewers quite a few new changes. Premiering on July 19, the show will feature Modern Family actress, Sarah Hyland, as its host.

The 31-year-old has worked on multiple TV shows and films and also extended her interest in the real estate business. All that has garnered the American actress a net worth of $14 million, which includes her salary of $130,000 per episode.

The upcoming season of Love Island will feature a set of new singletons who'll have to find their ideal partner to perform various tasks and stay in the game. The couple that stays together till the end will win the competition and a grand cash prize of $100,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Throughout their stay, temptations will rise, and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or 'recouple' with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

Sarah Hyland booked her first major film role at the age of seven

Born on November 24, 1990, in Manhattan, New York City, Sarah Hyland was brought up by parents who were also actors by profession. Destined to go into the entertainment industry, Sarah was only four when she took up voice work and acted in TV commercials for various projects.

In fact, she was just seven when she booked her first major film role as Howard Stern's daughter in "Private Parts." After that, she did many films as a child - Object of My Affection, Another World, and Annie. During this time, she also appeared in many TV shows like Falcone, Law & Order, Law & Order: Trial by Jury, Touched by an Angel, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

At the age of 18, Hyland moved to Los Angeles, where she landed a role in My American Family, which was re-titled Modern Family in 2009. While she did the famous TV show, she also appeared in films like Geek Charming, Bad Girls, The Unauthorized Musical Parody of Scream, Hair, and Dark Part of the Forest.

Moreover, the new Love Island USA host has been the face of Wallflower Jeans. and she also appeared in an advertising campaign for the Nintendo 3DS.

Talking about her salary, the actress received $70,000 per episode for doing Modern Family. However, later it was significantly increased to $130,000 per episode till the series ended in 2020.

Moreover, Sarah Hyland got engaged to celebrity Wells Adam in 2017. The couple paid $3.55 million for a home in LA's Studio City suburb in 2020. The property possesses 5,672 square feet of living space, a pool and a private movie theater.

Sarah Hyland's real estate collection also includes a property she purchased in 2013 for $715,000, and a decently sized home in Valley Village, which cost the young actress $1.9 million.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Love Island on July 19 on Peacock.

