When did Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams get engaged? Modern Family star celebrates bridal shower ahead of 2022 wedding 

American actress Sarah Hyland had a fun-filled bridal shower ahead of her wedding, nearly three years after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Wells Adams in July 2019.

On June 5, the 31-year-old actress posted a few snippets from her day on her Instagram Stories, which included a photo of a personalized enamel box clutch with "Mrs. Adams" engraved in gold lettering on the side.

Sarah-Hyland.Org @sarahhylandweb



"Soooooo I finally had my bridal shower yesterday! Hosted by the most amazing Maid of Honor @ciaracrobinson" — @Sarah_Hyland via Instagram Stories

Hyland described the event as the "bridal shower of my dreams," and was surrounded by family and close-ones, including Vanessa Hudgens, singer GG Magree, Grey's Anatomy star Kimberly Daugherty, model Natalie Joy, actress Ashley Newbrough, Justin Mikita, who is married to Sarah's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and her M.O.H. Ciara Robinson.

Sarah-Hyland.Org @sarahhylandweb



"Today I got to shower one of my favorite people — the stunning bride to be, @sarah_hyland. You are stunning in all ways. My queen. Always and forever my muse. I love you!!!! @wellsadams …. you're pretty okay too. Love you both. ❤️"— @JustinMikita via Instagram

For the event, Sarah wore a white body-hugging midi-dress with high-heel sandals adorned with exquisite bow details.

Screenshot of Sarah Hyland's story on Instagram.

In one clip, the 38-year-old groom-to-be surprised Hyland by showing up with flowers. The couple then took part in a round of The Newlywed Game.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' relationship explored

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams first sparked romance rumors after they were seen dressed as Eleven and Dustin from Netflix's Stranger Things at Brandi Cyrus's Halloween party in 2017.

The two started dating in October of that year and in 2018, Sarah revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that the two met on social media.

“Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs. I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’”

Sarah Hyland described Adams' efforts to privately message her as "sexy" but not "aggressive."

“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward,” she said at the time. “But very confident and sexy, and I liked that.”

During the summer of 2018, the twosome decided to move in together in Los Angeles, taking the next step in their relationship.

Sarah Hyland also praised Adams for assisting her in coping with kidney dysplasia, a difficult ailment that once prompted her to consider suicide. While talking to Self magazine in December 2018, she said:

"He’s seen me at my worst. I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person.”

The two earlier decided to get married in 2020, but had to put their wedding plans on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

