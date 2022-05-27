Who is 070 Shake? All about Kehlani's girlfriend as couple confirm relationship in new music video

Singer Kehlani Ashley Parrish and 070 Shake have confirmed their relationship via music. The pair released a music video for Melt from Parrish’s new album Blue Water Road on Wednesday.

Parrish and 070 Shake kiss each other, click pictures, and make each other laugh in different settings, including an idyllic forest and a small church. They lean on each other in one scene and sing,

“Wish I could build me a cute apartment / One-bedroom right where your heart is.”

Parrish shared the video on their Instagram account and confirmed that it’s a real-life inspiration. The singer spoke about their relationship in an interview with a news outlet in April 2022, stating that they recently celebrated their seven-month anniversary at the beach.

Everything known about Kehlani’s partner

Born Danielle Balbuena, she made her music debut in late 2015 and recorded the songs Proud and Swervin. She earned thousands of streams on SoundCloud by 2016 and gained the attention of YesJulz, who joined her as her manager.

Her next song, Trust Nobody, was a big hit and she collaborated with 070 members Ralphy River, Hack, and Tree on the single, Honey. She then signed with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2016. The record label re-released her track Trust Nobody in September of the same year.

070 Shake is a well-known rapper and singer (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

070 Shake also opened for the English rock band The 1975 during their 2016 tour. She modeled for Gypsy Sport’s Fall 2017 runway show and went on her first headlining tour in April 2017.

Her first EP, Glitter, was released in March 2018. Media outlets reported that her lyrics focused on self-esteem issues, drug use, and sexuality. She then performed at the SXSW music festival. She was featured on Santeria from Pusha T’s album Daytona and lent her vocals on Ghost Town and Violent Crimes from Kanye West’s album Ye.

The 24-year-old was next featured on DJ Khaled’s song Holy Mountain from his album, Father of Asahd in 2019. Her debut album, Modus Vivendi, was released in January 2020 followed by her second studio album You Can’t Kill Me, scheduled for release in early 2022. One of the singles from her second album, Lose My Cool, was released in December 2021.

Kehlani and 070 Shake’s relationship timeline

Kehlani and 070 Shake’s romance began in 2021 when the latter retweeted one of Parrish’s music video. The pair were then spotted at a Bottega Veneta event in October 2021.

Parrish once mentioned in a deleted TikTok video that they are into women. Similarly, Shake is not interested in limiting her s*xual orientation and while speaking to a news outlet, she said that she does not identify herself as queer or gay or anything and that she likes girls.

Shake was previously in a relationship with Instagram model Sophia Diana Lodeto. Kehlani was romantically linked to NBA point guard Kyrie Irving in January 2016 and they dated rapper YG in September 2019.

